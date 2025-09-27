PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: Looking for a fresh stack of books to keep you hooked? This list brings together writers who shine in many ways--poets, novelists, history buffs, and storytellers of the heart. From Dr. Anshul Gupta's call for meaning at work to Prabir Ghosh's hidden corners of Indian history, these authors write with honesty and spark. You'll meet doctors, engineers, teachers, and travelers who turn real life into words that stay with you. No matter your mood--fact, fiction, or verse--these voices share ideas and feelings that make reading simple, rich, and deeply human.

1. Dr. Anshul Gupta

Dr. Anshul Gupta brings fresh insight to how we see people at work. A Doctorate in Human Resources and long-time practitioner of transcendental meditation, she blends research with real HR experience. Her latest book, The Corporate Spirituality, shares a clear model for adding meaning to workplaces and rebuilding trust between employers and employees. Founder of TheCorporateSpirituality.com, she also runs workshops, certifications, consulting, and coaching to help organizations build mindful, people-first cultures. With two bestselling books and years of study, Dr. Anshul shows that caring for the spirit at work can drive lasting success.

2. Prabir Ghosh

Prabir Ghosh, a Chartered Accountant and former top corporate executive, has turned his passion for history and literature into award-winning books. Known for A Small Bouquet of my Feelings and India-Glimpses of Her Journey, he has been recognized internationally and ranked among the top influential authors in India. His latest book, Fifty Grey Shades from Indian History, uncovers fifty lesser-known events, monuments, and personalities, giving readers a fresh and exciting look at India's past. Prabir's work is perfect for those curious about history beyond the headlines and textbooks.

3. Sushila S. Fonseca

Sushila S. Fonseca is a practicing pathologist who turns her love of research into engaging stories. Alongside her medical career, she has written both fiction and non-fiction, ranging from medical guides to gripping novels set in Goa. Her works, like Against the Tide ...47Men and Antonio Sequeira -His Quest for Goa's Freedom, reflect a deep curiosity about how history and power shape ordinary lives. In her latest book, When Faith Divides, Sushila blends romance with real events, bringing to life the historic 1583 Cuncolim revolt against Portuguese rule, through a moving tale of love and courage rooted in Goan heritage.

4. Lux (Lakshmanan) Narayan

Lux Narayan is a serial entrepreneur, stand-up comedian, and TED speaker who loves connecting with audiences in meaningful ways. He is a co-founder at StreamAlive, an AI powered audience engagement platform that transforms presentations into conversations. Lux brings his experiences as a seasoned presenter into his work and writing. His book, Name, Place, Animal, Thing, is a modern fable about navigating life's crossroad whilst learning lessons rooted in a childhood game. With humor, insight, and practical wisdom, Lux offers readers a fresh perspective on personal growth, curiosity, and living life with empathy and purpose.

5. Latha K. Murthy

Latha K. Murthy writes with an open heart and keen eyes. She examines the suffering and bewilderment around us and provides straightforward, healing truths as a calm spectator of life. Anyone who has been lost or burdened by life's tragedies can relate to her book Live Happily Ever After. It explains why youngsters and teens lose their chuckling laughter and spontaneous smiles and instead follow an established route. Latha thinks that living the truth, not following constructed rules or theories, is the path to true happiness.

6. Abhir Suri

Abhir Suri is an award-winning young poet whose words come straight from real life. Named one of the Top 50 Most Influential Authors of 2024 by Delhi Wire, he began writing to cope with bullying and anxiety, turning pain into powerful art. His debut collection, Sunglasses and Duct Tape, captures the fear of being silenced and the courage to speak again. Each poem reflects raw emotion and quiet strength, encouraging young readers to stay true to themselves. Abhir continues to explore new forms of expression through writing, theatre and art, weaving creativity into every part of his life.

7. Mohandas Kizhakke

Mohandas Kizhakke brings decades of global trade experience to his writing. As Managing Director of a leading company in Kuwait past 33 years, he began sharing his reflections from a life of travel, business, and change. His first book, Failure Due to Success, told his own story of risks and lessons learned. With Shared Thoughts Vol. 1,2 & now 3, he gathers two decades of short reflections on life, work, and discovery. Each page offers simple, uplifting positive ideas, making this collection a must read for anyone seeking everyday wisdom and sparks of inspiration.

8. Lokendra Singh

Lokendra Singh is the author of Consequences of Choice, a debut book that looks at how our decisions shape our lives. Born in Jhansi and raised across India, he brings personal experiences into stories with relatable characters. An engineer and IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus, Lokendra leads a US-based MNC in India and the MEA region. Outside of work, he enjoys playing the flute, spending time in nature, and meaningful conversations. His book, Consequences of Choice, offers readers practical insights into decision-making and personal growth, marking the start of his journey as an author.

9. Joe Anthony

Joe Anthony is a retired English teacher with over 40 years of experience teaching in India and Oman. Now based in Gurgaon, he has dedicated his life to exploring human emotions through poetry. His latest book, Soulful Symphonies, dives into the many faces of love--how it shapes values, choices, and relationships, and its power to transform lives. Joe has also authored A Quest for the Sacred, The Sacred Revealed, and Celestial Echoes. Through his work, he invites readers to reflect on love's true meaning and experience its depth.

10. Prasanna Choudhary

Prasanna Choudhary is a chip design engineer who grew up in a small town in central India, where old traditions meet modern life. Away from circuits and code, he is drawn to the emotions and quiet courage that shape everyday people. His debut novel, as it Happened, was inspired by the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the story of a new father and the real-life heroes who risked everything to help others, Prasanna captures the strength, fear, and hope that defined one of the toughest times in recent memory.

Buy Their Books

These authors remind us why books still matter. Their worlds stretch from quiet poems to sweeping history, from workplace wisdom to the thrill of everyday life. Each writer opens a door to a different side of the human spirit, using plain language and true feeling. Pick one book or pick them all--you'll find pages filled with insight, warmth, and lasting impact. So brew a cup of tea, settle into your favorite spot, and let these storytellers keep you company. Your next favorite read is waiting, ready to leave a gentle mark on your mind.

