Mumbai, September 27: As the archers took their positions at the Polo Ground in Shillong, excitement built for the Shillong Teer games on Saturday, September 27. Enthusiasts across Meghalaya eagerly awaited the latest Shillong Teer Results, including the Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the traditional lottery game blends skill and chance, with the first round commencing at 10:30 AM. Participants and fans can track the outcomes conveniently online. For real-time updates and results, check websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

Saturday’s Shillong Teer result brings thrill and anticipation for bettors as Round 1 and Round 2 unfold, determining the winning numbers. The Shillong Teer Result Chart displays outcomes clearly, helping participants confirm their predictions. This traditional archery-based lottery sees archers shooting arrows at designated targets, with the last two digits of total arrows hitting the target forming the winning numbers. Enthusiasts can stay updated through the result portals to check their numbers instantly. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 26, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on September 27, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on September 27, 2025, participants can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. The results are announced after the two rounds of the game, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM and Round 2 following shortly after. On these portals, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result Chart", which lists the winning numbers from both rounds in a clear format. Participants can follow simple steps: select the date, click on the game type (Morning, Day or Night Teer), and view the Round 1 and Round 2 results. For convenience and instant updates, the platforms provide live results and past records. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer Result for September 27, 2025 below to confirm their numbers. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, particularly at the Polo Ground in Shillong, from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sunday. The game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Participants place bets by selecting a number between 00 and 99, aiming to predict the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round.

The winning numbers are determined by these last two digits, and prizes are awarded based on correct predictions. Shillong Teer is legally recognised and regulated under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, ensuring that the lottery is conducted in a controlled and transparent manner.

