Kolkata, September 27: The Kolkata Fatafat, also known as Kolkata FF, is set to release its live winning numbers today, September 27, 2025. Players eagerly awaiting the Kolkata Fatafat Result can check the Kolkata FF result online via websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in to stay updated. The lottery, managed by local authorities in Kolkata, West Bengal, operates multiple rounds throughout the day, making it one of the most popular games among locals. Results are announced progressively every 90 minutes, starting with the first Bazi at 10 AM. The live updates allow participants to track winning numbers as they are declared throughout the day.

The Kolkata FF result for September 27, 2025, will be declared across eight rounds, or Bazis, held from morning to evening in Kolkata. Participants can visit the websites mentioned above or scroll down below to view the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result chart. Exclusive to Kolkata, the game engages players who are physically present in the city and offers multiple rounds, making it both exciting and challenging. Lottery enthusiasts can follow live updates to ensure they do not miss any winning numbers. For complete details on the Kolkata FF result, including all eight Bazis, checking the official platforms remains the most reliable option. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 26, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 27, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Baazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

There are 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where lotteries like Kolkata Fatafat are legally permitted. Kolkata FF is played by selecting numbers and predicting multiple types of Bazis, which requires calculating the passing record numbers, making it more skill-based than typical lotteries. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Players looking for guidance can find numerous YouTube tutorials that explain strategies, rules, and tips to participate effectively in Kolkata FF. While the game offers excitement and potential winnings, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries financial risks and possible legal repercussions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).