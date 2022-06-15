Toronto [Canada], June 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Servify, a global AI-driven product ownership experience platform, announced its partnership with Samsung Electronics Canada to roll out its premium protection plan for corporate devices: Samsung Care+ for Business.

The service is designed exclusively for nationwide enterprises and government customers.

After a successful launch last year in the US market where the Samsung B2B program has been well received, the partnership is now extending into the Canadian market which is poised to see more than 90 percent of Canadians becoming digital natives by 2023.*

As remote work went from "new normal" to "status quo" over the last two years, enterprises have witnessed an increased dependency on mobile devices for work and are concerned about business continuity challenges. To solve this, Samsung Care+ for Business is set to deliver a complete solution for device protection, thereby maximizing business productivity.

Servify will be responsible for overall management and administration of the program, together with system integration with Samsung's authorized repair partners. Leveraging Servify's post-sales product ownership experience platform, Samsung is poised to deliver protection with a combined coverage term of up to 3 years.**

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Samsung for their B2B program in Canada. Our ongoing alliance with Samsung covers several regions including US, Eastern Europe, KSA, UAE and India which reiterates the trust Samsung has in our capabilities," said Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder of Servify.

"Today's businesses are making significant investments in devices, and we believe it is our job to help them be prepared for any issues with seamless, automated device management tools. Samsung Care+ for Business, enabled by Servify's platform and underpinned by Samsung's authorized repair services for physical damage and liquid intrusion protection, will prove beneficial for businesses as they need to anticipate when devices are reaching end-of-life, determine if they are vulnerable to security breaches, and resolve a host of other issues before such issues create operational delays," said Steven Cull, Head of Mobile Product Management, Services and Strategy, at Samsung Canada.

Samsung Care+ for Business provides its customers a worry-free protection plan, guaranteed Samsung certified service and hassle-free process for claims and tech support.

** Manufacturer's limited warranty is 1 year, plus up to 2 years of extended warranty - for a total of up to 3 years warranty. Available on certain Samsung devices, including Galaxy XCover and Tab Active Series devices. For physical damage and liquid intrusion service requests, two (2) covered claims are allowed per each 12-month period during the duration of the Samsung Care+ for Business.

