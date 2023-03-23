Dadri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Acknowledging the selfless service of Indian Navy personnel for their contributions, Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, the Indian Navy, and the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday (March 20, 2023), to support the education of the wards of Navy personnel through a scholarship program. Speaking at the event, Dr Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, said, "We are honored to sign the MoU with the Indian Navy and the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association and support their efforts to provide quality education to the children of service personnel. I look forward to seeing the students on our campus." Through the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association, the Indian Navy aims to make quality education accessible to meritorious students of the naval community. Priority will be given to the children of those who have lost a parent in the nation's service. Children of serving personnel will also be eligible for this scholarship. Kala Hari Kumar, President Navy Welfare and Wellness Association, said, "Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence's mission to provide value-based education on international standards has made the University an aspirational institution for many students in India. Education is the foundation every individual, family, and country can build. For us at NWWA, signing an MoU with Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence is a momentous occasion. This MoU will allow our children to build a wonderful future."

Under the scholarship program, students who clear the admissions process of Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence will be offered scholarships on tuition fees at 100 per cent, 75 per cent, and 50 per cent based on their requirements and category. Speaking at the event, Vice Admiral Suraj Berry said, "We are extremely excited to partner with Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, one of the most esteemed research-led private University, to support the education of the wards of our personnel. This partnership will offer the children a more innovative and rigorous academic curriculum. The signing of the MoU is a testament to our unwavering commitment to promoting quality education and providing deserving students with opportunities and platform to excel." The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Indian Navy, including Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, Rear Admiral C Raghuram, Rear Admiral Atul Anand, Lieutenant Commander Anvit Medappa. Office bearers of the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) included Deepa Sivakumar and Shagun Sobti.

Also Read | Relativity’s Debut Rocket Launch Proves Durability, Fails in Space – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)