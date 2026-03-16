HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 16: Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt. Ltd.'s flagship brand Leysha captivated chefs, trade partners, and hospitality leaders with its promise of uncompromising quality, as the brand concluded a successful showcase at AAHAR 2026 with strong industry appreciation and remarkable footfall.

Also Read | LPG Tanker ‘Shivalik’ Reaches Mundra Port in Gujarat From Qatar After Navigating Strait of Hormuz Amid West Asia Tensions.

The Leysha pavilion emerged as one of the most talked-about attractions at AAHAR 2026, Asia's foremost international food and hospitality exhibition held from March 10-14 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event provided a powerful platform for Leysha, the premium basmati rice brand from Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt. Ltd., as the brand delivered its most significant domestic market showcase to date.

Over the five-day exhibition, the Leysha pavilion received an overwhelming response from across the food industry. A steady stream of visitors -- including professional chefs, hospitality procurement heads, modern trade buyers, institutional caterers, and quick commerce platform representatives -- engaged with the brand's philosophy of "Cook Brilliance Today" and the immersive grain-to-table storytelling experience presented at the pavilion.

Also Read | Audi SQ8 Launch in India on March 17; Bookings Open.

Chef-led live tastings and curated culinary interactions made the Leysha stand one of the most vibrant destinations on the exhibition floor, drawing appreciation from industry leaders and visitors alike.

YouTube Link: https://youtube.com/shorts/yM5VsyV54wc?si=jDcGx3MxP8YizxHo

AAHAR has long been recognised as the definitive annual gathering for India's food industry. Under one roof, it brings together the full spectrum of channels that shape how food reaches the Indian consumer -- Hotels, Restaurants, Canteens and Catering (HoReCa), Institutions, Modern Trade, and Quick Commerce platforms. For Leysha, the exhibition served as an ideal platform to connect with every segment simultaneously and demonstrate that premium basmati is no longer limited to a single occasion, cuisine, or consumer profile.

Leysha's proposition reflects the extraordinary diversity of India's culinary landscape. Whether it is the slow-cooked grandeur of a Hyderabadi Biryani, the fragrant delicacy of a Zarda Pulao, the comforting simplicity of Curd Rice from the South, or the everyday warmth of a Phulka-and-dal meal, Leysha is crafted to deliver consistent performance across every grain-based culinary tradition.

From the coastal kitchens of Puducherry to the wheat-belt tables of Phagwara, from the mustard-flavoured platters of Kolkata to the tandoor-fired evenings of Delhi, Leysha aims to serve every culture, every region, and every price point without compromise.

"For over five decades, Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt. Ltd. has carried the flag for Indian basmati across 70 nations. The quality we have delivered to global markets -- the consistency, the commitment, the craftsmanship -- is precisely what Leysha now brings home.

Made in India, loved across the world, and now served in India. Indian consumers deserve nothing less than the same standard we have maintained for our most demanding international buyers. With Leysha, India can now experience its own basmati the way the world already does."

-- Mr. Aman Gupta, Director, Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt. Ltd.

"AAHAR is unlike any other platform -- it is the one place where, under a single roof, every channel that matters comes together: Hotels, Restaurants, Canteens, Institutions, Modern Trade, and Quick Commerce. That is exactly where Leysha belongs.

Our ambition is to ensure that no matter what a chef is cooking, what a homemaker is planning, or what a caterer is sourcing -- there is a Leysha that fits the culinary need, the occasion, and the budget.The response we witnessed throughout the exhibition clearly shows that the market has been waiting for a brand like this."

-- Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt. Ltd.

As India's foodservice and retail sectors continue to expand rapidly, Leysha arrives at a defining moment -- positioned not merely as a premium ingredient but as a brand that understands the depth, diversity, and dynamism of the Indian palate. AAHAR 2026 has emerged as a powerful milestone in Leysha's journey.

About Leysha

Leysha is the flagship basmati rice brand from Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt. Ltd. Built on decades of expertise in premium basmati milling and exports across 70 nations, Leysha represents a new generation of Indian basmati -- designed for modern kitchens while preserving traditional quality standards.

Guided by the philosophy "Cook Brilliance Today," Leysha offers superior grain quality, culinary versatility, and consistent performance for both home cooks and professional chefs across every cuisine, culture, and occasion.

About Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt. Ltd.

Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt. Ltd. is a diversified Indian business group built on more than five decades of entrepreneurial legacy, global partnerships, and a commitment to excellence. The company is among India's leading exporters and millers of premium basmati rice, trusted by markets across 70 nations for consistent quality and reliability.

As the organisation enters its next phase of growth, Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt. Ltd. is evolving into a multi-business enterprise with ventures spanning luxury hospitality, speciality chemicals, aviation, health & wellness, and real estate. A notable example is The Aarlis, a five-star hotel in Panchkula developed in partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Across all its businesses, the group is guided by one simple philosophy -- "Extraordinary, always."

For Trade Enquiries: call on 8295900564 or Email - sales@ssiel.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)