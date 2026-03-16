Mumbai, March 16: Audi India is scheduled to expand its performance vehicle portfolio with the official launch of the Audi SQ8 tomorrow. The new model will be positioned between the standard Q8 and the high-performance RS Q8, aimed at customers seeking a balance between daily luxury and enhanced mechanical capability.

The German carmaker has already commenced bookings for the SUV across the country. Interested buyers can reserve the vehicle through the official brand website or the myAudi Connect application with an initial token payment of INR 0.5 million. 2026 Ferrari 849 Testarossa Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Audi SQ8 Mechanical Specifications

The Audi SQ8 is powered by a 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, the same unit found in the flagship RS Q8 but tuned specifically for this variant. In the SQ8, the engine produces 507 hp and 770 Nm of peak torque.

Mechanical power is managed by an eight-speed automatic gearbox. To ensure stability and grip across various road conditions, the vehicle utilizes the proprietary quattro all-wheel-drive system, which distributes torque to all four wheels.

Audi SQ8 Design, Interior Refinements

Visually, the SQ8 maintains a coupe-style SUV silhouette, distinguished from the base model by a honeycomb mesh grille and darkened trim elements. The exterior is further defined by slim LED headlamps, S-specific alloy wheels, and a rear diffuser featuring quad exhaust outlets.

Inside, the cabin adopts a driver-centric digital layout with a flat-bottom steering wheel and S-badged sport seats upholstered in leather and Alcantara. The dashboard features a dual 12.3 inch screen configuration, providing a digital instrument cluster and a central infotainment system compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The SUV is expected to include a comprehensive suite of safety technologies, including multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera system. It also incorporates Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. Hyundai Venue Diesel Automatic Variant Price, Specifications and Features.

For passenger comfort, the SQ8 is equipped with a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, a panoramic sunroof, and multi-zone climate control. The front seats are anticipated to offer heating, ventilation, and massage functions as standard equipment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).