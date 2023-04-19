New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI/SRV): For over three decades, Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets has been synonymous with the finest quality, traditional sweets and namkeen preparations. Founded in 1991, the brand has grown from a single store to over 30 self-managed outlets across Mysore and Bangalore, thanks to its commitment to quality, authenticity, and exceptional customer service.

The crowd's favourite product ordered at Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets is its authentic Mysore Pak. The Mysore Pak has been a local favourite for decades. For over 30 years, this delectable sweet is made from a combination of chickpea flour, sugar, and ghee, which is expertly mixed and slow-cooked to perfection. The result is a mouth-watering sweet that is crispy on the outside and soft and spongy on the inside. The Mysore Pak is just one of many traditional sweets and namkeen available at Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets, all of which are made using the same authentic recipes and techniques.

Over the years the brand has grown organically through huge demand for its delicious varieties of sweets and namkeen preparations. Today Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets serve more than 30 varieties of sweets and over 20 varieties of namkeen and dry fruit mixtures. Amongst the namkeen such as Udipi Mixture, Mogra Khara and Navarathna Mixture, the most famous is its own unique mix called the SMS Mixture.

The sweet and namkeen brand has over 30 outlets spread across Bangalore and Mysore key locations such as Sahakar Nagar, Basveshwara Nagar, Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, HSR Layout and Hanumanth Nagar. You also have the option to order sweets and namkeen online on their website www.shreemahalakshmisweets.com

At the heart of Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets is its commitment to quality. The brand only uses the finest quality ingredients in the preparation of its sweets and namkeen, and these ingredients are sourced from the best suppliers. This ensures that every sweet that comes out of the kitchen is of the highest quality and freshness. In addition, the brand's use of traditional recipes and techniques gives its sweets a unique flavour that cannot be found anywhere else.

Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets' is quite popular and can be easily rated amongst the top 10 sweet brands in Karnataka. It has been the brand's commitment to quality that has earned it a loyal customer base that has only grown over the years and is not only drawing orders from across India but also from the Middle East, USA and Canada.

The brand's success is also due to its exceptional customer service. The staff at Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets is always ready to serve its customers with a smile and a warm welcome.

"My family has been ordering sweets for all our festivals from Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets since my childhood", says Ananth Rao from Bangalore.

"I visited their store in Mysore while on vacation and I just had to re-order the Mysore Pak when I returned to Delhi", is what Nazneen had to say about her experience with Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets.

Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets is not just a brand; it is a legacy that has been passed down from generation to generation. The brand's Founder and Chairman, Shivakumar, started the brand with a passion for traditional sweets and a commitment to quality. Today, Shiva Kumar and his son Nithin Shivakumar (Managing Director), are leading the way to make Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets a household name across India while ensuring that the brand's traditions and commitment to quality are upheld.

The brand's commitment to quality and authenticity has also led to its expansion across Mysore and Bangalore. Today, the brand has over 30 outlets across these two cities, making it one of the most recognizable brands in Karnataka.

For more information, please visit www.shreemahalakshmisweets.com

