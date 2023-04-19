The rare Ningaloo hybrid solar eclipse occurring on April 20 this month, which will feature both - a total eclipse and an annular eclipse, will be followed by yet another celestial phenomenon soon.

In 2023, Earth will experience two lunar eclipses, one of which will be a penumbral lunar eclipse occurring next month. While the Ningaloo eclipse will only be entirely visible to watchers residing near west coast of Australia, the upcoming lunar eclipse will be visible across parts of Africa, Asia and Australia. Ningaloo Eclipse 2023 Date and Live Streaming Time Online: Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse To Trigger Total Darkness and 'Ring of Fire' Globally, Know About Visibility of Surya Grahan in India.

Date & Time For Upcoming Lunar Eclipse

The lunar eclipse will start begin at 8.46 pm IST and will last till 1 am IST on May 5, 2023. The phenomenon is expected to be visible at only few places in India.

What is Eclipse?

An eclipse is an astronomical event that happens when a large object or spacecraft moves between another body and the observer or enters its shadow. The sun, moon, and earth are the three celestial bodies that are involved in a natural eclipse, on the other hand. When the sun and moon's lights are momentarily partially or fully hidden from view, solar and lunar eclipses take place.

Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan)

The full moon phase is when lunar eclipses occur. When Earth is perfectly positioned between the Moon and the Sun, the Moon's surface is covered by Earth's shadow, which over the course of a few hours darkens it and can occasionally turn it an unsettling shade of red. Every lunar eclipse is visible from 50% of the planet. Solar Storm Could Strike Earth, Warns NASA; Know Dates, Effects on Our Planet and Other Details Inside.

Meanwhile, the second lunar eclipse of year 2023 will be a partial one, and will take place on October 28. The event will be visible across parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Antarctica, Pacific Atlantic and Indian Ocean.

