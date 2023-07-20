Ravi Subramanian, MD & CEO, Shriram Finance and Manasije Mishra, MD, DocOnline (in the centre) along with Team Shriram Finance and Team DocOnline at the partnership event in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 20: Shriram Housing Finance Limited (SHFL), a leading affordable housing finance company and DocOnline, a leading digi-physical healthcare provider to over five million families in India, today announced their partnership to offer quality health and wellness benefits to the customers of SHFL.

The partnership aims to enhance healthcare affordability and accessibility for customers and further address the growing need for convenient and quality healthcare services among homeowners and their families. With this association, the customers of SHFL, will gain access to a wide range of healthcare services of DocOnline, including doctor consultations (digital as well as physical), pharmacy benefits, preventive health check-ups and discounts on healthcare spending with subscriptions starting at Rs 10,000 annually per family. Customers can subscribe to the plans at SHFL branches.

Commenting on the partnership Ravi Subramanian, Managing Director & CEO, said, “At Shriram Housing Finance, we strive to provide holistic solutions that cater to our customers’ evolving needs. Based on the customer insights derived we found that customers in the affordable housing finance segment have gaps in healthcare, which impact their repayment capabilities at times. Thus, we decided to partner with DocOnline to fulfil those needs and enhance customer experience. We have introduced a customised subscription-based healthcare plan keeping in mind the segment of our customers. This partnership underlines our commitment to going beyond finance and focusing on the overall welfare of our customers.”

Also commenting Manasije Mishra, Managing Director, DocOnline, said, “We are delighted to partner with Shriram Housing Finance to extend our quality healthcare services to 1.36 lakh of their customers. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of providing trusted healthcare to many. Our strengths in product innovation, clinical quality and customer focus combine well with Shriram Housing Finance’s commitment to enriching customer experience. We look forward to helping the affordable segment of homeowners and their families live happier, healthier lives.”

