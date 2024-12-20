NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 20: Signify, (Euronext: LIGHT) the world leader in lighting, is celebrating the resounding success of its recent television commercial 'Hum Raaton Mein Sooraj Ugaate Hain' featuring the Indian cricket legend, Rahul Dravid. Power packed with an energetic anthem, the TVC, which was launched ahead of the festive season, has struck a chord with the customers, surpassing expectations as they continue to shower Signify with their trust, love, and appreciation.

Bringing in a health mix of digital and traditional marketing initiatives, the campaign garnered over 200 million impressions. Rolled out with a launch teaser on 22 news channels, followed by a high-impact, 60-day TV campaign across social media, leading news channels, outdoor advertisements and POSMs. It also had a prime-time presence on popular shows like KBC, Big Boss and during the India/NZ test series.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India, said, "We are immensely proud of the significant impact our campaign has created. The performance metrics speak volumes about the reach and engagement we have achieved. Our association with Rahul Dravid has indeed been a game-changer, helping us connect more with millions across the country. We have received incredibly positive feedback from our audience, which reaffirms our belief in the power of innovative lighting solutions to transform lives. This campaign has set a new benchmark for us, and we look forward to building on this momentum with more innovative and impactful campaigns in the future."

Commenting on the success of the campaign, Rahul Dravid, Former Captain and Coach of the Indian National Cricket Team, said, "The success of Hum Raaton Mein Sooraj Ugaate Hain campaign is a testament to Signify's leadership, legacy and innovation. The campaign beautifully captures how light empowers us to overcome challenges. Just like in cricket, where consistent practice illuminates the path to victory, Signify's commitment to a better world inspires me. I'm proud to partner with them on this journey."

The campaign has received extremely positive feedback from audiences across India. The association with Rahul Dravid has helped amplify the brand's engagement with the Indian consumer leading to a measurable increase in brand awareness, consideration, and favourability. Building on the momentum of this successful campaign, Signify plans to roll out more innovative and impactful campaigns going ahead.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for seven consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for four consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

