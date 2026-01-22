SilverZone Announces Results for the 2025-26 Olympiads, with Participation from Over 1.8 million Students from 14 Countries

New Delhi [India], January 22: SilverZone Foundation has officially announced the results of its Olympiad examinations for the academic year 2025-26. The declaration marks the conclusion of one of the biggest international academic Olympiad exams, with millions of students participating from across India and abroad.

With this, SilverZone (www.silverzone.org) Olympiad Results have once again drawn significant attention from top educators, students, and parents in India and globally. These olympiads are well known for their research-driven approach, designed to move beyond rote memorisation and encourage analytical thinking, conceptual clarity and real-world problem-solving skills among students.

What Makes SilverZone Olympiad Special?

Every year, SilverZone Olympiad exams are designed and revised through an extensive research-driven approach to testing. They not only instil a competitive edge but also nurture competitive readiness and cognitive development.

Massive Reach: The 2025-26 Olympiads saw widespread participation from students worldwide, reflecting the growing trust in SilverZone's academic popularity amongst students, educators, and parents.

Global Impact: Students from not only India but also from countries including the USA, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Russia, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Ghana, and many more, participated in the Olympiads, underlying the international presence over the years. Such an exposure helps students build a stronger academic profile for their future pursuits.

Rewards Essential Skills - Along with scholarships, medals, and international educational excursion programs to NASA and the UK, these Olympiad exams also recognise essential skills such as competitive edge, time management, real-world problem-solving, critical and analytical thinking, and more.

Academic Insight and Self-Assessment - The results help students and parents gain a clear understanding of the student's strengths and learning areas, preparing them for future academic challenges.

How To Check Olympiad Results?

Students can view their results by visiting the official SilverZone website at www.silverzone.org/results. By entering the enrollment number and selecting the relevant Olympiad exam, participants can access detailed performance analysis and rankings

Mrs Vimmi Kandwal, Founder Director of SilverZone Foundation, said:

This year's results showcase our students' dedication and perseverance, highlighting the essence of meaningful learning through Olympiads. SilverZone has always been about guiding the future, reflected in a deeper understanding, disciplined thinking, and building confidence and consistency in one's academic journey. Over the years, we have focused on nurturing students by helping them develop independent learning habits and the skills they need to grow.

SilverZone Olympiad Exams: A Research-Based Approach!

SilverZone Olympiad exams have been a major part of students' academic journeys for over two decades. These exams are developed through years of continuous research and collaboration with educators, psychologists, and subject-matter experts. These test results reflect not only academic performance but also represent the growth, dedication, and talent of students globally. Over the years, schools and parents have also recognised the significant role of SilverZone in fostering confident, competitive, and well-prepared learners for an evolving global education landscape.

About SilverZone Foundation

SilverZone Foundation is a globally recognised organisation with over two decades of experience in academic excellence and enrichment. With a strong focus on a research-driven learning approach, SilverZone continues to contribute to educational excellence through its Olympiads and academic programmes.

