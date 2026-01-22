A trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London has revealed that Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, contacted British emergency services after witnessing an alleged assault on a friend via FaceTime. Prosecutors state that the 2023 intervention led police to the East London residence of 22-year-old Matvei Rumiantsev, who is currently facing charges of assault, strangulation, and rape.

The court heard an audio recording of a 999 call placed at 2:23 am on January 18, 2024, according to a report published in Metro on January 21. In the recording, Barron Trump informed operators that he had received a video call from a female acquaintance and witnessed her being attacked.

"I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up," Trump told the dispatcher. He provided the woman’s address and emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, "I got a call from her with a guy beating her up."

Trump later explained to responding officers that he had answered the phone expecting a casual conversation but instead saw a "ceiling and could hear screaming." He described seeing a man’s head on the screen before the camera shifted to show the woman crying and being struck. The call lasted approximately 15 seconds before disconnecting. Barron Trump Steps Into Political Arena: Donald Trump’s Youngest Son To Make Political Debut As Florida Delegate to the Republican Convention.

Police Response and Identification

Body-worn camera footage played for the jury showed Metropolitan Police officers arriving at the scene. Initially, the officers were unaware of the informant's identity, noting only that "someone in the U.S." had reported the incident.

The complainant, whose identity is protected by law, eventually informed officers of her connection to the Trump family. "I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son," she told them.

The court heard that when the woman called Trump back in the presence of the police to confirm the report, he told her: "I called you guys—that was the best thing I could do. I wasn’t going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse." What Is $BARRON Meme Coin? Did Donald Trump’s Son Barron Trump Launch Cryptocurrency? Find Out Here.

Allegations of Domestic Violence

The woman testified that the phone call was "a sign from God" and credited it with saving her life. She told jurors that she had been in a relationship with Rumiantsev for six months and that he had grown jealous of her friendship with Barron Trump.

According to the prosecution, the argument on January 18 escalated into physical violence, including strangulation. In subsequent statements to the police, the woman also alleged that Rumiantsev had raped her on two occasions - once in November 2024 and again hours before the police arrived at his apartment.

Defense Challenges Claims

Matvei Rumiantsev, a Russian national residing in New Providence Wharf, denies all charges, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), two counts of rape, intentional strangulation, and perverting the course of justice.

Defense barrister Sasha Wass KC suggested to the court that the woman’s account was a "complete fabrication." The defense argued that Rumiantsev had merely restrained the woman after she became "angry and violent" toward him.

When questioned about the sexual assault allegations, the woman denied inventing the claims, telling the jury, "That would be completely evil and disgraceful toward people who have been in that situation." The trial is ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Metro), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2026 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).