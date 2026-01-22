Honduran content creator Lester Cardona, globally known as "Supremo," has once again found himself at the center of a social media firestorm. In the first few weeks of January, rumors began trending on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and Instagram regarding a newly leaked intimate video allegedly featuring the influencer. Fans are fanatically searching for 'video viral de supremo' and 'video intimo supremo.' The speculation spread rapidly, with users debating the authenticity of the footage. However, unlike previous scandals, this incident has highlighted a growing modern threat for public figures: AI-generated deepfakes.

Supremo’s Response on The Viral Video: "It’s AI"

As speculation mounted, Cardona took to his Instagram Stories to address the rumors head-on. Rather than issuing a lengthy apology or explanation, he posted a brief, dismissive message designed to shut down the narrative immediately.

The Statement: "Ese video que andan por ahí es 'ia'" ("That video going around there is 'AI'").

He accompanied the text with an "eye-roll" emoji, suggesting exhaustion with the rumors and implying the fabrication was obvious or unworthy of serious attention.

Supremo’s Response on The Viral Video (Pic: Instagram)

By explicitly labeling the content as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Supremo has categorized this incident not as a privacy breach, but as a digital fabrication—a defense that is becoming increasingly common and necessary in 2026 as generative AI tools become more advanced.

Who is Lester Cardona (Supremo)?

For those new to the name, Lester Cardona is arguably Honduras's most prominent digital influencer.

Reach: He commands a massive following on TikTok and Instagram.

Career: Beyond comedy and lifestyle vlogs, he has ventured into music and sports. Most recently, he has been a key figure in the "Selección Nacional de Tiktokers de Honduras," a football team comprised of creators that streams matches on Facebook and YouTube.

Latest Instagram Post of Lester Cardona (Supremo)

A History of Controversies with Lester Cardona "Supremo,"

This is not the first time Cardona has dealt with leaks, though the context differs significantly from past events. In a prior incident, a genuine intimate video of Supremo was leaked. At that time, his primary concern was protecting the identity and reputation of the woman involved, Eilyn Lindo. He publicly clarified that the video was years old and vigorously defended Lindo, stating she was a hardworking person who did not deserve the public scrutiny.

This latest "leak" caps off a turbulent start to 2026 for the influencer. Just a week prior, on January 14, 2026, Supremo issued a public apology to the Garifuna community. He had faced backlash over a video involving a Garifuna individual that was perceived as offensive. He clarified that the content was a "misinterpreted show" and that he had employed the individual, but acknowledged the hurt caused.

The "Deepfake" Defense by Supremo in 2026

Supremo's quick attribution of the video to AI reflects a broader shift in the digital landscape. As of 2026, "deepfake" pornography and fabricated scandal clips have prevalent issues for influencers. The Payal Gaming Comeback: From the 19-Minute MMS Video Hoax to Collaborating with MrBeast.

Plausibility: High-quality AI video generators can now swap faces or create entirely synthetic scenarios with frightening realism.

Public Perception: While some skeptics argue "AI" can be used as a convenient excuse for real indiscretions, the prevalence of such attacks makes Cardona's claim highly plausible to his fanbase.

As of today, January 22, 2026, the consensus remains that the video circulating is likely non-consensual AI-generated content, as stated by Cardona. No definitive proof has surfaced to contradict his claim. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the volatility of internet fame, where creators must navigate not only real-life mistakes but also digitally manufactured ones.

