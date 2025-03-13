BusinessWire India

Plano (Texas) [US], March 13: Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, has revealed findings from its latest Professional Sentiment Survey 2025, emphasizing the growing importance of generative AI (GenAI) skills in shaping careers for 2025 and beyond. The survey garnered responses from over 5,000 professionals from diverse industries, with a major highlight indicating that 91% of respondents consider GenAI skills essential for career advancement. The survey was conducted to gather insights into how professionals across industries, including freshers, navigate career transitions, adapt to technological disruptions, and prioritize skill development. It explored key areas such as the impact of technological changes on career aspirations, expected career transitions in the near future, and the most sought-after skills. The survey also examined the growing importance of generative AI skills in tech careers, preferred methods for upskilling, and whether companies actively encourage skill development. Addressing these critical aspects provided valuable data on career outlooks, challenges, and how professionals are equipping themselves for success in an evolving job market. Here are some of the key insights from the survey, highlighting trends in career growth and upskilling in the tech-driven workforce of 2025:

- Generative AI Demand: 92% of professionals believe GenAI skills are essential for success in 2025 careers.

- Career Aspirations: 46% aim to transition to big tech companies, while 76% want to leverage GenAI for organizational transformation.

-Top Trending Skills: Data Science & Analytics (32%), AI/ML (18%), and Programming (16%) are the most sought-after skills for 2025.

- Upskilling Urgency: 42% feel their careers are progressing slower than expected and seek upskilling, with 26% contemplating a career pivot.

- Learning Preferences: 77% prefer online self-learning and strongly prefer certification programs.

- Gender Diversity: While 76% of respondents are male, 28% of women aspire to entrepreneurship, signaling a shift in career interests.

AI-driven tools and digital automation are reshaping the workforce. While 42% of professionals feel their career progress is slower than expected, they recognize the need to pivot and upskill to stay relevant. As organizations embrace GenAI to innovate, professionals with advanced AI skills will be in high demand. The surge in demand for generative AI highlights a significant shift in job roles and skillsets. The survey shows that GenAI, data science, and AI/ML expertise will position professionals for high-paying roles. With 97 million new AI jobs expected by 2025, a skilled workforce will be crucial for success in today's evolving job market. This presents a promising future for those ready to embrace the opportunities in the AI field. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, commented on the survey, "As technology evolves rapidly, the future of work will be shaped by those who can adapt and learn new skills. The rise of generative AI is more than just a trend; it's a transformation changing industries and jobs worldwide. As we look forward, AI, data science, and machine learning skills will continue to be in high demand, creating new opportunities for those ready to take them. But this shift isn't just about learning technical skills--it's about being committed to continuous growth. Both companies and professionals must prioritize upskilling to stay ahead and prepare for what's next. The workforce of tomorrow will be defined by its ability to use AI to drive change, and those who embrace this change today will be the leaders of tomorrow." As the professional world adapts to technological change, Simplilearn remains committed to empowering individuals with the skills they need to succeed in this evolving environment. With the increasing demand for AI, data science, and programming expertise, Simplilearn continues to offer industry-aligned, flexible training solutions that provide professionals with the tools to excel in their careers.

