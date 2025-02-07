VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 7: The Indian Singers' and Musicians' Rights Association (ISAMRA) achieved a significant milestone during its 63rd board meeting held recently with the induction of 96 new members. This development underscores ISAMRA's unwavering commitment to championing the rights of singers and musicians and ensuring their creative contributions are recognized and rewarded.

The meeting was chaired by legendary singer Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Chairman of ISAMRA, and attended by prominent members of the Board of Directors, including Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Udit Narayan, Sudesh Bhosale, Talat Aziz, and Ranjith Govind.

Founder and Managing Director Sanjay Tandon spearheaded discussions on key issues further strengthening ISAMRA's mission.

Sanjay Tandon highlighted the significance of the milestone, stating: "The induction of 96 new members is a testament to the growing strength of ISAMRA's movement. With each new member, we reinforce our commitment to creating a fair and transparent ecosystem for singers and musicians, ensuring their rights are safeguarded and ISAMRA receives appropriate Royalties in a timely manner."

Anup Jalota expressed his vision for the association's continued growth, saying: "ISAMRA is not just an organization--it's a movement dedicated to securing the future of singers and musicians. The inclusion of these new members strengthens our ability to protect and celebrate their invaluable contributions to India's cultural heritage."

Sonu Nigam, a staunch advocate for artist rights and a respected member of the ISAMRA Board of Directors, added: "This milestone reflects the collective power of artists standing together. ISAMRA's dedication to ensuring every artist receives their rightful share is truly inspiring, and I am proud to be part of this journey. We are foucused to ensure the collection of Artists Royalty."

The meeting addressed critical issues, including receipt of Royalties, improving royalty distribution systems, enhancing transparency in financial transactions, and strengthening copyright laws to ensure artists are adequately protected. Discussions also focused on raising awareness about artists' rights and promoting collaborative efforts to build a more equitable music industry.

The induction of 96 new members marks a pivotal moment in ISAMRA's history, further solidifying its role as a pioneer in safeguarding the rights of singers and musicians. As the association continues its crusade, it remains steadfast in its mission to create a legacy of fairness, transparency, and respect for artists across the nation.

