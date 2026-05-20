Business News | SIT Hyderabad B.Tech Lateral Entry 2026: Direct Second-Year Admission with Industry-Focused Tech Education

SMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 20: Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Hyderabad, has opened admissions for Lateral Entry into the second year of its B.Tech programmes for the academic year 2026-27. Eligible candidates can apply for direct second-year admission to B.Tech programmes in cutting-edge disciplines through the official admission process of SIT Hyderabad.

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Important Dates:

* Last Date of Online Registration: July 31st, 2026 (Friday)

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* Programme Commencement August 3, 2026 (Monday)

Registration Instructions for (Lateral Admissions):

* Candidates who appeared for Diploma/Vocational/B.Sc Course or appearing for the final year of Diploma/Vocational/B.Sc Course can register to SIT through this portal.

* Click on Register

* Click on the 'I Agree' button to accept the Terms and Conditions. Next fill in the details requested on the page displayed.

* Click on "Register" to choose a password and the hint questions that will be asked if you forget your password. Then click on "Save and Continue" to register. The Screen will now display your SIT SYDA HYDERABAD ID.

* After successful registration, you will get an email containing your SIT SYDA HYDERABAD ID and password. Use this SIT SYDA HYDERABAD ID for all the future correspondence with SIT. Use this SIT SYDA HYDERABAD ID and password to enter the online application form and to make any modification to the details provided by you.

* The Screen will now display the "Make Payment" options.

Eligibility criteria:

Passed Minimum Three-year/ Two-year (Lateral Entry) Diploma examination with at least 45% marks (40% marks in case of candidates belonging to the reserved category) in any branch of Engineering and Technology

OR

Passed B.Sc. Degree from a recognised University as defined by UGC, with at least 45% marks (40% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes) and passed 10+2 examination with Mathematics as a subject

OR

Passed B. Voc/3-year D.Voc. Stream in the same allied sector. (The Constituent will offer suitable bridge courses such as Mathematics, Physics, Engineering drawing, etc., for the students coming from diverse backgrounds to achieve the desired learning outcomes of the programme)

Why Choose Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Hyderabad?

Students at Symbiosis Institute of Technology Hyderabad are exposed to a dynamic learning environment that combines significant industry interaction, research, mentoring, and entrepreneurship. Students' creativity and entrepreneurial skills are fostered by the Symbiosis Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (SCEI), a government-approved Technology Business Incubator. Students can gain practical and problem-solving skills through hands-on research exposure through internships and B.Tech projects, and the Mentor-Mentee Program offers individualized academic, personal, and career coaching to support holistic development throughout the program. Through guest lectures, tech talks, webinars, value addition programs, hackathons, industry visits, industrial projects, and internships, the institute further enhances industry preparedness. Furthermore, a required six-month internship (Project Semester) provides invaluable real-world professional exposure and actual industry experience. "At SIT Hyderabad, we combine entrepreneurship, research, mentorship, and industry exposure to create future-ready engineers equipped with practical skills, innovation-driven thinking, and real-world experience." -- Dr. Rajanikanth Aluvalu, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Technology Hyderabad

For more details visit: https://sit-hyderabad.srv.media/lateral

For Registration visit: https://ezapp26.ishinfo.com/SYDAHYDERABAD26/Register/Index.aspx

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