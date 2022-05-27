New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/SRV): Founded in 2012, Sky Wire Broadcast has become a one-stop-destination for System Integration consultation and services to Broadcast and Ed-Tech customers in India. Renowned for its extensive portfolio of products and services, Sky Wire Broadcast is all set to launch wide range of PTZ Camera series, Video Switcher, Wireless Video Transmitters etc. with inbuilt latest Technology NDI and SRT for its clients. The new range is an extension to Sky Wire Broadcast's products and services for users across domains and segments - TV stations, schools, colleges, and Universities.

Understanding and adapting to the constant tech-evolution era, Sky Wire Broadcast brings on board an experience of over 15 years. With a mission to provide System Integration consultation and services to Broadcast and Education Technology customers, Sky Wire Broadcast's new launches would be a great value addition.

Highlighting the brand's upcoming launch, Avnish Singh, Founder of Sky Wire Broadcast shared, "Our company is a specialist in the area of Audio-video over IP and offers more than 70+ Products to support our clients in to India. Inbuilt with the latest Technology NDI and SRT, our new range of products is an extended wing of the company's robust expansion plan."

Singh further added, "To expand our horizon of services we have also ventured into the LIVE Streaming market. Keeping in mind the existing demands and needs, the introduction of the latest products will be our endeavour to offer the latest tech to our consumer base and cater to content quality and enhancement demands. We have also established a network of more than 300+ Photographers/Videographers in live streaming business and the company provides 24x7 dedicated customer support/training to immediate resolution of their problems. Additionally, we are also conducting free workshops for photographers and videographers in North India to enhance their knowledge about the latest content creation trends."

Sky Wire Broadcast offers a wide range of services like:

- Satellite Capacity

- Broadcast Services

- Content Distribution

- Live Coverage

- Strategic Advisory

- Business Tie-ups

In 2021, Sky Wire Broadcast, one of India's leading importers of a wide range Audio-Video and broadcast equipment, joined hands with MiNE Media to introduce both fixed and portable encoding devices i.e. 4G Bonding Video Encoder Mine Q-8 and M4 Mini Bonding Router to the Indian market. Sky Wire Broadcast is currently working with leading entities in the country like Network18, Isckon, Brahma Kumari's and a number of Electronic Channels to provide audio- video over IP solution.

To know more about Sky Wire Broadcast, please visit - https://www.skywirebroadcast.com/

To enroll for free workshop, contact - info@skywirebroadcast.com

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

