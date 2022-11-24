New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/SRV): Well-known for providing its extensive range of products and services, Sky Wire Broadcast has now come up with its new launch of 5 Channel PTZ Controller.

Easy to use and install, this product directly controls pan, tilt, zoom, PTZ speed, focus, iris, brightness, white balance and R/B colour. Equipped with an excellent LED display, the 5 Channel PTZ Controller comes with a simple design and is compatible with all kinds of common brand cameras supporting VISCA, PELCO-D/P.

Basically used for recording and broadcasting, this PTZ controller features a good quality of joystick that allows the adjustments of remote cameras. This controller can be set up anywhere over an IP network to control the PTZ cameras. Ideal for remote monitoring, it can directly connect 5 cameras at the same time and is capable of managing 10 presets simultaneously. This PTZ controller allows smooth camera movements which help you make professional-looking and cinematic videos.

The easy, direct and high-quality control of this controller streamlines the production setups, making it perfect for use across various industries in a wide range of applications, like conference venues, corporate seminars, education institutes, broadcast studios and live events.

For a powerful and versatile experience, this recently launched 5 Channel PTZ Controller has everything that provides flexibility for the different backgrounds of the production teams. With this new launch by Sky Wire Broadcast, it is easy to achieve smooth and efficient video production workflows.

Key Features:

Support Visca over IP control &RS232/RS485/RS422

Easy and direct control: Pan, Tilt, Zoom, PTZ speed, Focus, Iris, Brightness, White Balance and R/B colour

Small design with LED display

Separate channel port can directly connect 5 cameras at the same time

Can set 10 presets directly at the same time

Compatible with common brand cameras supporting VISCA, PELCO-D/P

Usually for recording and broadcasting

Can replace the Sony and Panasonic Joystick Keyboard Controller

With more than 10 years of experience in offering a wide range of services, like broadcast services, content distribution, live coverage and strategic advisory, Sky Wire Broadcast Private Limited is expanding in the Indian market. Founded by Mr. Avnish Kumar Singh, the company offers more than 70+ products to support its different clients in India, such as Network18, ISCKON, Brahma Kumari's and a number of electronic channels. Inbuilt with the latest Technology NDI and SRT, the new range of products is an absolute wing of the company's strong expansion plan.

To get more information about Sky Wire Broadcast, please visit https://www.skywirebroadcast.com/.

To know more details about the 5 Channel PTZ Controller, click here: https://www.skywirebroadcast.com/product-page/5-channel-ptz-controller

