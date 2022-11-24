Mirror selfies aren't uncommon among Korean drama actors. We have seen nearly every one of them doing a great job at it. Lee Min-ho's selfies warranted a story in itself. Today we stalked EXO's Sehun selfies in front of the mirror. While they are all aesthetically posted, we did miss looking at his beautiful face. But then he makes even these selfies look smoldering! We have picked five of those that made us scream wild. Now, We Are Breaking Up Trailer: Just A Glimpse Of EXO's Sehun Is Making Fans Go Wild With Anticipation.

A secret look

The backstage swag

Before that hot look

The fancy one

Here's a bonus... EXO’s Sehun Opens Up About Celebrating the Group’s 10th Anniversary (View Pics).

A few months back, EXO's Sehun stunned his fans when he appeared on the dance crew survival show Street Man Fighter. Nobody was aware of his presence and then there he was as a dancer. It was such an unbelievably good treat for fans.

