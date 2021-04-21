Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad has started its admission procedure for B.A. L.L.B and B.B.A. L.L.B for the academic year 2021. Students will be selected for the above courses through their joint entrance exam -- SLAT 2021.

Symbiosis Law Admission Test is a national level examination that is mandatory for every student applying for SLS, Hyderabad. This exam tests students' ability in various aspects and selected candidates will be shortlisted for further procedures before rewarding admission.

Students willing to be a part of SLS, Hyderabad can apply and register themselves for SLAT 2021 as well as they must select SLS, Hyderabad as their campus till the deadline, 4th of June 2021. To register themselves, students can directly apply by visiting the website of SLS Hyderabad and fill up the admission form through the link provided.

Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad was established in 2014 focusing on teaching law through various friendly and innovative ways to meet the current needs of the judiciary and corporate sector. Every year, thousands of students go through Symbiosis' rigorous selection process to learn Law from the best faculties available in the nation. Although the criteria for the selection of students can be demanding, the procedure to apply is simple and quick.

A nominal fee of rupees 1950/- is to be paid for registering for SLAT 2021 followed by a payment of Registration Fee, rupees 1000/- for either B.A. L.L.B or B.B.A. L.L.B admission in SLS Hyderabad. The payment for SLS Hyderabad registration can be made by the 7th of July.

SLAT 2021 takes place in the month of June, along with SAT general. After filling the registration form and completing the payments for SLS, Hyderabad, students will receive their admit cards for SLAT 2021 on 14th June. The list of shortlisted candidates will be released on 8th July. On the subsequent dates i.e. on the 12th of July SLS Hyderabad will shortlist the candidates for Personal Interview. Students are requested to keep in mind that only those candidates who choose the Hyderabad campus by paying the aforementioned fees during registration can appear for Personal Interaction for admission to the Hyderabad campus.

SLS, Hyderabad has a curriculum that exposes students to various judges, eminent lawyers, International jurists, and industry experts to understand the law and its functioning at a practical level. Students are taught by the best faculties and nurtured with the value of justice in whatever field they take up as their career option.

SLS, Hyderabad not just believes in educating students but also plays a vital role by providing them with the opportunities to work at various law firms, corporate houses, Judiciary, Civil Services, banks, insurance companies, NGOs, and many more through internship programs and placement opportunities. SLS, Hyderabad aims at the holistic development of the students in a rational and skilled manner to make them legally sound professionals.

To apply, visit SLS Hyderabad

