New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/SRV): Foodies and home chefs in the capital were in for a treat as the three-day non-stop demos, walk-around tastings, and cooking along with celebrity chefs at the Slurrp App Masterchef Cookout Zone at the recent HT Unwind Fest, India's biggest food and music festival, was organised from October 7th to 9th, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

The festival had the Slurrp App Masterchef Cookout Zone wherein India's top celebrity chefs, including Kunal Kapur, Dayashankar Sharma, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Vaibhav Bhargava, Sabyasachi Gorai, Varun Inamdar, Tarun Sibal, Nishant Choubey, and more, performed cooking masterclasses, shared tips, and churned out delectable treats. This was the first time a food app gave Delhi-based home chefs and food enthusiasts a chance to share the stage and cook their signature dishes alongside prominent celebrity chefs.

Slurrp CEO and Co Founder Avinash Mudaliar shared, "During the COVID-induced lockdown, many of us spent time focusing on things we truly loved. As we embraced the new normal, our home kitchens gained an elevated status in our lives, be it resolutions to make healthy food or bonding with our loved ones. People suddenly wanted to learn how to cook and experiment in their kitchens. Slurr App is India's first AI-powered recommendation engine for food and drink recipes. It offers hyper-personalised meal suggestions to its users from its enormous database of 3 lakh+ recipes. It helps people pick recipes and also gives them a breakdown of calories and nutrition, choice of cuisine, health and allergy considerations, and ingredient preferences in their food. With the Unwind fest, I hope the Slurrp Cookout Zone will benefit the home chefs and food enthusiasts as they mingle with fellow foodies and the country's best chefs. "

Slurrp App also ran a contest for all Delhi-based food enthusiasts and home chefs to share their finest recipes and grab a personalised signed appreciation certificate from celebrity chefs.

The festival ended on October 09, had something for everyone and had a greater turnout on all three days.

