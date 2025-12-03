BusinessWire India

Dholera (Gujarat) [India], December 3: SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading real estate developers and land aggregators in Dholera Smart City, proudly announces its membership in the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI)--a prestigious institution representing Gujarat's most influential businesses and industries.

GCCI's Legacy and Significance

Founded in 1949, GCCI stands among India's oldest and most respected chambers, representing more than 4,000 direct members and nearly 200 trade and industry associations. It plays a crucial role in shaping Gujarat's economic policies, promoting entrepreneurship, enabling industry-government collaboration, and driving major development initiatives across the state.

SmartHomes Infrastructure's induction into GCCI marks another meaningful milestone in its journey of contributing to Gujarat's rapidly evolving economic and industrial growth, especially through its pioneering work in Dholera SIR.

MoU Signed at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

SmartHomes Infrastructure has further strengthened its long-term commitment to Dholera by signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. This MoU underscores the company's alignment with the state's progressive vision--attracting global investments, enhancing large-scale infrastructure, and positioning Dholera as India's most futuristic industrial and smart city hub.

Aligned Vision for Dholera's Growth

With more than a decade dedicated to Dholera's development, SmartHomes Infrastructure has consistently supported the Government of Gujarat's mission to transform Dholera SIR into a global center for semiconductors, electronics, aviation, logistics, renewable energy, and high-tech manufacturing. As transformational projects like the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, Dholera International Airport, ABCD Building, and Activation Area infrastructure move ahead rapidly, the company remains committed to transparency, legal compliance, sustainable development, and delivering strong long-term value for investors.

Sharing his thoughts, Founder Rupinder Singh Khurana stated that becoming a GCCI member marks an important milestone that strengthens the company's role in Gujarat's growth story. He added that the MoU signed at Vibrant Gujarat reflects SmartHomes Infrastructure's long-standing alignment with the government's futuristic mission of building a sustainable, globally competitive smart city in Dholera.

Adding to this, Director Meenakshi Khurana emphasized that GCCI membership is both an honor and a responsibility. She noted that the company's work in Dholera is driven by a farsighted vision, focused on creating long-term value, empowering investors, and supporting the government's goal of establishing India's most advanced greenfield smart city.

