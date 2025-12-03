In a bid to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series, the India national cricket team will clash against the South Africa national cricket team in the IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 in Raipur. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will play host to the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 on December 3. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 series, but will the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 live telecast be available on DD Sports? Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record of Most Centuries in a Single Format, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025.

The IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 saw India win by 17 runs after a scintillating hundred from Virat Kohli and fifties from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, helping the home side see off valiant efforts from Proteas' Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, and Marco Jansen, who took the match into the last over. A win for South Africa will see the three-ODI series head into a decider on December 6.

Is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

As mentioned before, Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs South Africa 2025 series and viewers in India will be able to watch the IND vs SA live telecast on its channels. DD Sports will also provide the IND vs SA live telecast, but only on DD Free Dish. The IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast, however, will not be available on DD National.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2025 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).