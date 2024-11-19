PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19: Smiles Hospitals has once again set new benchmarks in the field of gastroenterology, achieving a series of remarkable milestones that have solidified its position as the global leader in digestive and proctology care. Renowned for its world-class treatments and cutting-edge technology, the hospital is now the go-to destination for patients seeking advanced care for a wide range of digestive health issues.

What Makes Smiles Hospitals #1?

Smiles Hospitals has achieved milestones that no other single-specialty hospital has matched:

* World's Highest Number of Fistula Surgeries: Smiles Hospitals is unmatched in fistula care, using cutting-edge technology to treat patients safely and quickly.

* Leader in Day-Care Surgeries: With the highest number of day-care procedures globally, Smiles ensures fast recovery without lengthy hospital stays.

* Top Ratings Worldwide: The hospital boasts the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the field, proving its trust and popularity among patients.

* Patients from 40+ Countries: People from all over the world and across India rely on Smiles Hospitals for their digestive health.

Advanced Care with the Latest Technology

From common conditions like piles, fissure, fistula and acid reflux to complex cases involving liver and pancreatic diseases, Smiles Hospitals provides comprehensive care. The use of minimally invasive laser procedures ensures faster recovery, less pain, and better results.

The Visionary Behind Smiles Hospitals

Smiles Hospitals' success is guided by the expertise and vision of Dr. CM Parameshwara, the hospital's Founder and CEO. His groundbreaking work in proctology and gastroenterology has transformed the way these conditions are treated. Under his leadership, Smiles has become a trusted name worldwide.

Why Patients Choose Smiles Hospitals

Smiles Hospitals offers more than just treatment--it provides hope. Here's why patients keep choosing Smiles:

* World-Class Outcomes: Exceptional care that delivers the best results.

* Compassionate Approach: Every patient receives personalized attention and respect.

* Convenient Care: Same-day treatments mean patients can recover at home.

Your Trusted Destination for Digestive Health

Smiles Hospitals is not just a healthcare provider--it's a global leader breaking records and delivering results. If you're looking for the best care for your digestive health, there's no better place than Smiles Hospitals.

Trust the name that patients worldwide choose for life-changing care. Visit Smiles Hospitals and experience the difference today.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)