India vs Japan Women's Hockey Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The India women's national hockey team will look to continue their good form in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 when they take on Japan in the semifinal on Tuesday, November 19. Salime Tete and her team have been unstoppable in the group stage, finishing as toppers with 15 points. In five matches, the India women's national hockey team has scored a whopping 26 goals while conceding just two. Deepika Sehrawat has been in superb form with 10 goals scored so far and she would look to add some more to her tally. Read below to get India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal live streaming and telecast details. Indian Women's Hockey Team Defeats Japan 3-0 in Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024; Deepika's Brace Helps Salima Tete and Co Secure Clinical Victory.

Japan, in contrast, finished fourth on the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 points table with two losses and two draws in five matches. India would take confidence from the fact that they beat Japan earlier in the competition, with Deepika and Navneet Kaur being the scorers. The defending champions however, would not take Japan lightly as the pressure of a knockout match is something else.

When is India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Indian women's national hockey team will take on the Japan women's national hockey team in the second semifinal of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Tuesday, November 19. The India vs Japan women's hockey match will be played at Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar and it starts at 04:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Olympians Tie the Knot! India Men's and Women's Hockey Team Players Akashdeep Singh and Monika Malik Get Engaged in Jalandhar.

Where to Watch India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Match on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India. Fans in India can watch the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match. For India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Sports Network, is set to provide free live streaming online of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 events. Fans looking to watch the India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match live streaming online can watch it on the SonyLIV app and website for a subscription fee. Given the recent form, India will be expected to put up another dominant performance and seal a spot in the final.

