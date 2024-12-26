PNN

London [UK], December 26: On December 2, 2024, Smita Patil of SSPL Group in Pune, Maharashtra, was bestowed with the prestigious Women Achiever of the Year Award at the Rising Bharat Conclave, held at the iconic House of Commons in the UK Parliament, London. This recognition celebrates her exceptional contributions to India's real estate sectors over the past 18 years.

As the driving force behind key operations at SSPL Group, including sales, marketing, human resources, finance, and business development, Patil has been pivotal in the company's impressive growth. Under her visionary leadership, SSPL has flourished into a prominent entity within the real estate sector, with a steadfast commitment to sustainability and long-term expansion.

Beyond her corporate accomplishments, Patil serves as the National President of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) MAHI, where she has championed the cause of women's empowerment in business. After receiving her award, she addressed the House and underscored the critical role of women in the ongoing development of Rising Bharat. She also expressed her deep gratitude for the Indian government's unwavering support for women across various sectors. She emphasized that women's active participation is vital not only for India's economic growth but also for fostering long-term social progress.

The Rising Bharat Conclave, organized by the UKABC and Fortygreen Media Group, brought together over 130 distinguished delegates from around the world. The event was graced by dignitaries from 14 embassies and high commissions, former Chief Ministers, ex-MEPs, and influential business leaders from India, Poland, Turkey, and the UAE. Notable guests included Stanley Johnson, CEO of Upcycled Plastics Ltd.; John Le Fondre A.C.A., former Chief Minister of Jersey; Andrew Grocock, Chief of Staff to Baroness Arlene Foster; Graham Cook, Country Manager at Air India; Cheryll Rogers, CEO of Fair Break Cricket; Juan Cabrera, Advisor to Governments; and Anthony Samuels, Notary Services. Their presence underscored the event's significance as a forum for fostering global dialogue and collaboration between India and the UK.

A particularly significant moment at the Conclave was the letter of appreciation received from 10 Downing Street. The letter commended the Conclave for its efforts in strengthening UK-India relations.

The Conclave, which aimed to celebrate the growing strength and unity of the UK-India community, began with an inspiring speech by Sudeep Sakalle. He encouraged attendees to share their personal success stories and highlighted the collective achievements of the UKABC. Dr. Madhur Temle, also addressed the gathering, offering a visionary outlook for India's future, particularly in light of its centenary celebrations of independence in 2047. His address focused on India's evolving role on the global stage, emphasizing the importance of international partnerships for sustainable development. The event was hosted by Taha Coburn-Kutay.

Smita Patil's recognition as Women Achiever of the Year at the Rising Bharat Conclave stands as a testament to the growing influence of Indian women in leadership roles worldwide. Her tireless advocacy for gender equality, her remarkable contributions to the real estate sector, and her profound impact on nation-building serve as an inspiration to women across the globe. This award is not merely a personal achievement but a significant milestone for women's leadership, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing journey toward greater inclusivity and empowerment.

