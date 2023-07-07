India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 7: Lead Angels, a leading angel investment network and a SEBI registered Category-I AIF, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sonia Sahni as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). With her extensive experience in the start-up ecosystem, Sonia is set to strengthen Lead Angels' mission of supporting and nurturing early-stage ventures.

As COO, Sonia will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of Lead Angels, driving strategic initiatives and spearheading the firm's expansion plans. Her proven track record in managing high-growth businesses and fostering strategic partnerships will play a pivotal role in further accelerating Lead Angels' growth and enhancing its value proposition to investors and startups alike.

Sonia holds a Master's in Business Administration from IE Business School, Spain, where she specialized in entrepreneurial studies and venture capital. Her unique blend of skills and experience positions her as a valuable addition to Lead Angels' leadership team. Prior to joining Lead Angels, Sonia Sahni held key positions at renowned organizations like ABN AMRO, GE Capital and CRISIL before starting out on her own.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sonia Sahni as our Chief Operating Officer," said Sushanto Mitra, CEO, Lead Angels. "Her wealth of experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to expand our network and support promising startups. Sonia's passion for nurturing entrepreneurship aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are confident that her contributions will further enhance our ecosystem."

Sonia Sahni expressed her excitement about joining Lead Angels, saying, "I am honoured to be a part of Lead Angels, a pioneering organization known for its ethical commitment to fostering innovation and supporting early-stage ventures. I look forward to working with the talented team at Lead Angels to drive operational excellence and create meaningful value for both our portfolio companies and our investor community."

Lead Angels is an influential angel investment network that connects startups with high-quality investors. The firm has a strong track record of identifying promising early-stage ventures and providing them with strategic mentorship, capital infusion, and access to a vast network of industry experts. With a commitment to driving innovation and fostering entrepreneurship, Lead Angels plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the startup ecosystem.

