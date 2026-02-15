Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor has joined the growing list of industry heavyweights praising Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar. During a recent live interaction, the actor described the film as his "current favourite," sparking significant interest across social media platforms. The film, which features Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, has remained a central topic of discussion in Indian cinema since its release in December 2025. Ranbir Kapoor Calls ‘Ramayana’ Releasing on Daughter Raha’s Birthday ‘A Beautiful Coincidence’, Shares Update on 'Brahmastra 2'.

While Ranbir Kapoor is famously absent from personal social media accounts, he shared his views during a live session hosted on the official handle of his lifestyle brand, ARKS. Responding to a fan’s query about his recent cinematic preferences, Kapoor was quick to name the Aditya Dhar directorial. “Current favourite movie? The last current favourite movie, I guess, was Dhurandhar,” Kapoor stated. “I absolutely loved that film. I think the entire cast and crew really smashed it, and [I had] really good times at the movies.” Kapoor also utilised the platform to provide updates on his own professional slate, confirming that Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 is slated as his next release, followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War the following year. Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up on Fatherhood, Says He Wants To Break ‘Glass Wall’ With Daughter Raha (Watch Video)

The film has also caught the attention of veteran actor Sunny Deol due to a viral dialogue delivered by Ranveer Singh, “Ghayal hun, isiliye ghatak hun” (I am injured, therefore I am lethal). The line serves as a direct homage to Deol’s iconic 1990s hits, Ghayal and Ghatak. Speaking to ANI, Deol dismissed any rumours regarding royalty claims for the use of his film titles, framing the dialogue as a mark of respect. "Our director is a great fan... he has watched my films. So I think just out of respect, maybe he used the dialogue. I mean, they have used the titles, which is very sweet," Deol remarked.

The praise from the Kapoor family follows a recent show of support from Alia Bhatt. After maintaining silence during the film's initial run, Bhatt recently reshared a post from her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, calling the film "the voice of today’s India" and "a historic chapter in Indian cinema." Dhurandhar has solidified its place as a major commercial success, recently surpassing the Hindi domestic net collections of Pushpa 2: The Rule to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. Ranbir Kapoor Stuns the Internet With Stylish New Look in Latest Public Appearance; Netizens Go Gaga Over Actor, Say ‘20 Saal Ka Lagra Hai’ (Watch Video)

The narrative, which follows undercover Indian intelligence operations in Karachi, features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan. Fans are now looking toward the upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

