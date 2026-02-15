Star Sports Channel List: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its fever pitch today, Sunday, 15 February, as India and Pakistan face off in a high-stakes Group A encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. For millions of fans in India, the Star Sports Network remains the exclusive linear destination to watch the action live on television. Recap of Past India vs Pakistan T20 Matches Ahead of 2026 World Cup Match.

With the merger of Star and Reliance’s media assets into JioStar, the tournament is being broadcast in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, across a variety of Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition (HD) channels.

Star Sports Channel Numbers on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV

To ensure you do not miss a single delivery of the IND vs PAK clash, here are the specific channel numbers for the Star Sports Network across India’s leading Direct-to-Home (DTH) service providers. Colombo Weather Forecast: If India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain Who Will Benefit?

Star Sports Channels Guide

Channel Name Tata Play Airtel Digital TV Dish TV Videocon d2h Star Sports 1 (English) 455 277 603 401 Star Sports 1 HD (English) 454 278 602 402 Star Sports 1 Hindi 460 281 607 407 Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 459 282 606 408 Star Sports 1 Tamil 1551 803 1806 950 Star Sports 1 Telugu 1446 928 1606 933 Star Sports 1 Kannada 1648 974 1707 913

IND vs PAK Match Schedule and Timing

Fixture: India vs Pakistan, Match 27 (Group A)

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date: Sunday, 15 February 2026

Toss: 6:30 PM IST

Match Start: 7:00 PM IST

Alternative IND vs PAK Viewing Options

For those unable to access a television, the match is available via digital and audio platforms:

Digital Streaming: In India, the match is being streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. While mobile-only access is typically free for major tournaments, a premium subscription is required for high-definition and multi-device viewing.

Audio Commentary: All India Radio (AIR) is providing live ball-by-ball audio commentary across its national network for fans on the move.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Stakes

Both India and Pakistan enter this match following successful starts to their campaigns. India secured a massive victory against Namibia on 12 February, while Pakistan overcame the USA in a tense encounter earlier in the week. A win today for either side would virtually guarantee a spot in the Super 8 stage, making this more than just a traditional rivalry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2026 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).