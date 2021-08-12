Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 12 (ANI/PNN): Samaara Tea, a premium specialty tea brand from Gujarat-headquartered Jivraj Tea, one of the leading tea companies in the country, is set to enhance its offline/physical presence across markets in India.

Samaara Tea has been exporting the finest tea blends from Assam to over 25 countries, including the US, the UAE, Oman, South Africa, Bahrain, and Italy, for the last three years and has created legions of tea fans with its strong and aromatic tea blends.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 & Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

It has also been selling premium tea products in India through its online store www.samaaratea.com and e-commerce platforms like Amazon. The premium tea brand recently launched in 300 stores in Chennai and is now looking to scale up its physical presence to reach more tea consumers and give them a chance to indulge in its premium flavours.

By September, Samaara Tea will be available in stores across Surat, the home base of Jivraj Tea, and other cities in South Gujarat.

Also Read | Looking To Start an Amazon FBA Business? Here Are 3 Lessons From a 7 Figure Amazon FBA Seller.

"With its excellent taste and aroma, Samaara Tea has received love from patrons across the globe and country. Surat is our base, and the city is among the first markets we are focusing on to make the premium blends available. For decades, Jivraj Tea has received the love and affection of the people of Surat, and we are confident Samaara Tea will also be able to carve out a space for itself in tea drinkers' hearts," said Dheer Vijay Shah, Managing Director, Jivraj Tea International.

"We plan to start selling Samaara Tea in metros and other key markets in the very near future," he added.

As a part of the pre-launch in Surat, Samaara Tea has announced a blockbuster introductory offer for consumers. From August 12 to 14, the company is offering flat Rs. 75 off on 1 kg BT packet. The offer will be valid across the 75 exclusive Jivraj Tea stores and its website.

For Trade-related inquiries, we request you to contact - 8488858043. For any other inquiries, please contact 9624699999.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)