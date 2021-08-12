Samsung officially launched its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 devices globally on Wednesday. The company also launched Galaxy Watch 4 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 along with the foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced from $999.99 (approximately Rs 74,200) whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 3 costs from $1,799.99 (approximately Rs 1,33,600). Samsung is yet to announce the prices of both phones in India. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Ahead of the announcement, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been listed on Flipkart. This confirms that both new Galaxy Z foldable phones will be available via the e-commerce platform.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Introducing Galaxy Z Fold3 | Z Flip3 5G. Once you experience something better, you can never go back. Unfold your world. https://t.co/uRd6usMrqS#GalaxyZFold3 5G #GalaxyZFlip3 5G#SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/WbsTU60mOH — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 11, 2021

Both Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Galaxy Z Flip 3 Buyers are now available for pre-booking via the Samsung India website. Buyers who pre-book Galaxy Z Foldable phones will get a free Galaxy SmartTag, which is worth Rs 2,699. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 sports a 6.3-inch outer AMOLED display, a 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. For optics, it gets a 12MP triple rear camera setup. The outer display features a 10MP punch-hole lens whereas the inner screen gets a 4MP under-display selfie camera. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Photo Credits: Ankit Twitter)

On the other side, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 1.9-inch outer display that carries a resolution of 512x260 pixels. For clicking photographs, it gets a 12MP dual-rear camera system and a 10MP selfie snapper. The handset comes powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2021 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).