New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): Spectrum Talent Management, a one-stop solution for global-local human talent management needs, aims to go public in the next couple of years, backed by the growth in the hiring segment. The company closed FY21-22 at 465 crores, which is 55 per cent higher than the previous year's revenue recorded at 298 crores. The company credits its growth to the rise in demand across segments in the recruitment and staffing business in India as well as globally. Moreover, it was also an outcome of the recoveries/pent-up demand from the Covid-induced lockdowns.

Spectrum Talent Management was incorporated in 2008, with a capital of 2 lakhs each by both directors. With 15,000+ headcount and 465 crores revenue generated, With 9+ offices in India and International offices in USA, UK and UAE, it has delivered phenomenal growth in the last few years. So far, the organization has worked with 300+ clients globally and facilitated 8000+ hirings last year. Even in pre-covid times, the organization achieved close to 302 crores. There is a lot of development and aggressive expansion in the Indian market, including the services and manufacturing industries. The Government's "Make in India" initiative also fosters tremendous demand in the manufacturing sector, and continuous funding in the technology sector drives solid double-digit growth. This, along with the high global demand for talent, will propel the company's growth both in India and overseas.

Sharing his insights on the remarkable performance, Sidharth Agarwal, Director, Spectrum Talent Management, said, "We aim to reinforce Spectrum's position in the market as one of the leading talent management companies with our unique solutions and quality service delivery. Having achieved 465 crores revenue this year, we expect our business to grow further and look forward to crossing 1000 Crores by FY 24. "

Vidur Gupta, Director of Spectrum Talent Management, said that "We are now looking to take things to the next level by going public. We are already in talks with investors to raise funds, and we intend to use the fund for both organic growth and acquisitions. As India moves towards formal employment, the scope of growth is practically unlimited. It's more about how much one can do on both our fronts, permanent recruitment and contractual staffing. We have a great team with a vibrant experience and well geared to meet our targets".

The business world remains uncertain due to the ongoing health threat worldwide and the relatively dynamic nature of economies globally. Spectrum Talent Management projects a high growth rate due to the accelerated digitisation and globalisation propelled by the pandemic. Hiring for specialised roles was at an all-time high in the last quarter and is expected to increase in the coming months. In pursuit of delivering the best-in-class HR services, Spectrum has emerged as a frontrunner in the industry.

