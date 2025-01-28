New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): SpiceJet set to re-induct its first grounded Boeing 737 MAX fleet into serviceSpiceJet is set to re-induct its first grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into operations from Wednesday, January 29.

It was grounded for several months and its return marks a significant milestone in the airline's fleet restoration and operational enhancement efforts.

Also Read | Semiconductor Demand in India Likely To Rise to 28% by End of 2026 Amid AI Boom: Report.

To facilitate the restoration of its MAX fleet, SpiceJet recently entered into services agreements with StandardAero Inc., a leading US-based engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider, and CFM International, Inc., the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for LEAP-1B engines.

Under its ongoing fleet restoration plan, the airline aims to bring 10 aircraft, including four Boeing 737 MAX planes, back into service by mid-April 2025 and this is the first 737 MAX aircraft to be brought back under the exercise.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025: Top Five Players To Watch Out in India Against England Clash.

The addition of the MAX aircraft will enable SpiceJet to operate in high-demand markets such as Jeddah and Riyadh without any operational restrictions.

The induction of these fuel-efficient planes will result in significant cost savings due to the MAX's reduced fuel consumption, lower maintenance requirements, and higher aircraft utilization, all of which will contribute to further optimizing the airline's operations.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said, "The re-induction of our first grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is a moment of immense pride and an important milestone for SpiceJet. It underscores our unwavering commitment to restoring and enhancing our fleet's operational capacity."

"As we move forward, we remain focused on scaling new heights, offering exceptional service, and driving sustainable growth for our passengers and stakeholders."

Since October 2024, SpiceJet has added ten aircraft to its fleet, comprising three previously grounded planes and seven newly leased aircraft.

This has enabled the airline to expand its network with over 60 new flights introduced in the last three months. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)