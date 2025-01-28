Mumbai, January 28: The third T20I between India and England is set to be played on Tuesday at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The match will kickstart at 7 PM IST. Ahead of the clash, let's take a look at the players to watch out in this encounter. Axar Patel Takes On Vlogging As New Role Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

1. Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

Left-hand batter Tilak Varma played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs from 55 balls which was laced with five maximums and four bour boundaries in his innings.

2. Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler (Photo credit: X @englandcricket)

England skipper Jos Buttler was the highest scorer for the side in the 2nd T20I at Chennai. The right-hand batter smashed 45 runs off 30 balls which included three sixes and two fours in his innings.

3. Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy (Photo Credit: X/@JayShah)

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy snapped two wickets in his spell of four where he conceded 38 runs. He took the wickets of Harry Brook and Jamie Overton.

4. Brydon Carse

Brydon Carse (Photo Credit: Twitter/@englandcricket)

Right-arm seamer Brydon Carse grabbed three wickets in his four overs where he gave away 29 runs at an economy of 7.2. IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 Preview: Runs Due From Skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s Bat As India on Course To Seal Series Against England.

5. Axar Patel

Axar Patel (Photo Credit: X/@akshar2026)

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel bagged two wickets in four overs he bowled in the match where he conceded 32 runs at an economy of 8.