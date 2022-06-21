New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/SRV): SpikeOn Digital, a Bangalore-based digital and technology services provider has recently joined hands with Equal, a new-age cosmetic brand promoting gender-neutral skin care products to provide end-to-end digital brand-building services and help the Equal grow a pan-India presence.

Leveraging SpikeOn Digital's expertise in digital marketing, growth and analytics backed by technological knowhow, Equal aims to drive popularity and boost the digital presence of its dermatologically tested, non-toxic, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and gender-neutral skin and hair care products.

SpikeOn Digital offers a host of services such as digital branding, digital marketing (including social media, digital advertising, SEO, and content), digital sales growth and data and web analytics.

Krutagya Joshi, CEO, Equal said, "Equal is a revolution to break the existing stereotypes of the beauty and self-care industry. We develop products that are all-inclusive and focused on our varied customer needs. Our products have been developed based on the Indian skin and hair types, taking into consideration skin and hair pH levels, ensuring that equal self-care is accessible to all genders. Through our partnership with SpikeOn Digital, we aim to build robust brand awareness, amplify our e-commerce presence and make our products easily accessible to all."

SpikeOn Digital is an end-to-end digital services company that is driven by next-generation technologies. Using powerful data-driven digital strategies, the company began its journey to amplify its clients' business growth on modern day online platforms.

SpikeOn Digital is the first business unit to be established under the SpikeOn Services Brand. Since its inception, the brand has grown phenomenally month on month, and has onboarded multiple clients in less than one year by solely based on word of mouth and customer appreciation.

The company is actively working with clients in the Healthcare, Technology, EdTech, ECommerce, Manufacturing, 3D Rendering and Real Estate sectors.

Wilson K, Founder & CEO, SpikeOn said, "Our unique proposition lies in offering technology, and digital solutions to support our client organizations in their digital transformation journey. We are a bootstrapped company and began our journey nearly a year ago with the vision to become a globally trusted and reliable Digital Services, Information Technology, Business Consulting and Outsourcing Services Partner."

He continued, "While we work with clients across several sectors to enable their digital transformation and grow their business, we will simultaneously strengthen our end-to-end service portfolio to address evolving client requirements. Our aim is to become an INR 30 Cr enterprise with a staff strength of 100 to 150+ by FY 25-26, expand our business across various digital service domains, and eventually become a comprehensive tech-based solutions provider in the future."

As an employee-friendly organization, SpikeOn offers 100 per cent remote working and servicing opportunities for its SpikeOn Digital Business Unit employees. With 65 per cent of its workforce consisting of women, SpikeOn focuses on hiring home-makers (who are Engineers and MBA graduates) and providing them with an opportunity to step into the workforce again.

SpikeOn believes in maximizing the potential of technology to provide an excellent customer experience and, as a result, accelerate revenue growth.

