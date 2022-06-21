Manchester United are yet to make a new signing this summer but are closing in on Ajax star Antony. The Brazil international was one of the top targets for new manager Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils are becoming increasingly confident about landing the enigmatic winger in the coming days. Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Manchester United To Submit Improved Offer For Barcelona Star.

According to The Sun, Manchester United officials are set to travel to Amsterdam to complete the signing of Antony from Ajax. Erik ten Hag wants the winger in his squad as he aims to form a competitive team and begin the re-build at Old Trafford.

It is understood that the Brazil international is valued by Ajax at around £40 million and the Red Devils are aiming to match that asking price. Though the club are yet to make a signing, the winger could mark the start of a busy summer.

Following the appointment of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United are looking to rebuild a squad capable of challenging for titles and reportedly have a £200 million budget.

The club are linked with several players in the summer and the Brazil winger was one of the top targets. Another one of Ten Hag's former player linked with Manchester United is Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong and the club are hoping to reach an agreement with the Catalan giants.

Antony has shined under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. He had a brilliant season as he scored 12 goals and registered 10 assists in 33 games for the Dutch champions, who were able to defend the title.

