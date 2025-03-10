NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 10: Sports Authority of India (SAI), under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports joined hands with Shri Ram Chandra Mission (SRCM) to celebrate International Women's Day 2025 by prioritizing Women's well-being with "Stronger Her, Healthier Future," as the theme for 2025.

Making a collective commitment towards promoting women's health and fitness they jointly organised a seminar on "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment," which was held at the World Headquarters of Heartfulness in Hyderabad. The Chennai centre of SRCM at Manapakkam witnessed over 2000 women participants taking part in extended series of events on health, fitness and wellness.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Former Governor of Telangana and Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry presided over as the Chief Guest and delivered her keynote address.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Shree Verma, CMD, Wellness by Heartfulness expressed his extreme delight in collaborating with the Sports Authority of India to meaningfully contribute to their Fitness India Women's Week celebrations by offering the services of certified & experienced trainers at free of cost to conduct mental wellness and meditation programs for the participants at the event.

Furthermore, Dr Verma spoke at length about the importance of collective commitment to invest in women's health. "This is not just a personal responsibility for women but a societal one too. Governments, healthcare systems, workplaces, and communities must work together to ensure that women have access to healthcare, education, and the resources they need. A woman's health is not just about her personal well-being; it influences her family, her community, and society at large. When women are healthy-physically, mentally, and emotionally-they become unstoppable forces of change and empowerment. Strength is often associated with endurance, resilience, and the ability to withstand hardship. However, true strength comes from well-being. A woman who is physically healthy has the energy to pursue her goals. A woman who is emotionally balanced can navigate life's challenges with clarity. A woman who prioritizes her mental health can contribute her best to society".

"Despite their remarkable strength, women face numerous health challenges that often go unaddressed. Many of these health challenges are preventable and manageable if women have access to the right information, resources, and support. But more importantly, women need to feel empowered to prioritize their health without guilt. Also, conversations about menstrual health, reproductive care, and mental well-being that are often avoided due to stigma, lead to misinformation, delayed diagnosis, and untreated conditions. They should be encouraged to reach out to preventive health care measures like regular check-ups, screenings, and holistic wellness practices" he added.

Dr Verma shared a few simple yet powerful Ayurvedic practices that could enhance a woman's vitality:

* Morning hydration: Drinking warm water with lemon to aid digestion and detoxification.

* Nourishing foods: Incorporating whole, plant-based, and seasonal foods to support hormonal balance.

* Daily movement: Yoga, walking, or other gentle exercises to maintain energy and reduce stress.

* Mental wellness: Mindful practices such as meditation, breathing exercises, and self-care routines.

"Women's health is not just about addressing illnesses; it is about nurturing lifelong wellness so that women can thrive, not just survive," he concluded.

