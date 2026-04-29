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Agency News Agency News Business News | Sprect Raises INR 2 Crore from Subhkam Ventures to Make Expert Access Universal Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Sprect (Super Connect) has raised INR 2 crore from Subhkam Ventures (I) Private Limited, a registered NBFC with over two decades of investing across public markets and private equity. The capital will accelerate product development, grow Sprect's network of verified professionals (PROs), and expand seeker demand on the platform.

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Sprect (Super Connect) has raised INR 2 crore from Subhkam Ventures (I) Private Limited, a registered NBFC with over two decades of investing across public markets and private equity. The capital will accelerate product development, grow Sprect's network of verified professionals (PROs), and expand seeker demand on the platform.

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Sprect enables anyone to book a focused 1:1 video call with professionals who are otherwise hard to reach. Thousands of verified professionals across finance, careers, business strategy, and technology have made their time available on Sprect, spanning alumni of IIMs, IITs, ISB, and UCLA; professionals from Airtel, Google, Times Internet, and WarnerBros. Discovery; Formula car drivers; and senior government officials.

"Expert access has historically been a privilege of the few," said Rishabh Kathotia, Director at Subhkam Ventures. "Sprect is building the infrastructure to change that, with a credible PRO network, a clear institutional use case, and founders with the depth to execute on both sides of the platform. We are backing Vishal and Mohit for the long run."

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The professionals people most need to speak with are rarely the easiest to reach. A first-generation founder has no straightforward path to a candid conversation with a CFO who has navigated multiple funding cycles. A mid-career professional cannot easily connect with a senior leader at a company they aspire to join. Sprect removes that barrier, connecting anyone who needs expert guidance with the right professional, on demand. Institutions like SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) have partnered with Sprect to keep their alumni connected across batches and years.

"This funding round validates what we have always believed, that structured expert access is a real and growing need," said Mohit Khadaria, Co-founder of Sprect. "Colleges want their alumni engaged and contributing. Organisations want curated knowledge flowing through their teams. We are already seeing this with multiple institutions, and this round lets us deepen that work significantly."

Professionals on Sprect set their own availability, choose whether to offer paid, free, or charity calls, and define the topics they want to be approached for, with Sprect handling scheduling, payments, and video infrastructure end to end. Professionals looking to make their expertise accessible can apply for a free profile at sprect.com/pros

"The right 10 minutes with the right person can change the trajectory of a career or a business," said Vishal Rupani, Co-founder of Sprect. "India has millions of professionals who have spent decades building exactly that kind of expertise, yet there has never been a dignified, structured way for them to offer it. Sprect changes that, giving every professional a platform to make their knowledge accessible on their own terms. This raise is about getting that opportunity in front of many more professionals."

About Sprect

Sprect (short for Super Connect) is a platform that makes hard-to-reach professionals accessible to anyone who needs their expertise. Through focused 1:1 video calls, Sprect connects individuals with verified professionals spanning finance, careers, business strategy, technology, and more, including alumni of IIMs, IITs, ISB, and UCLA; professionals from leading global organisations; and senior domain experts across industries. Institutions including SPJIMR use Sprect to keep their alumni connected across batches and years. Visit sprect.com

About Subhkam Ventures

Subhkam Ventures (I) Private Limited is a registered NBFC incorporated in 1995, operating from Mumbai. Subhkam invests across public markets and private equity, partnering with high-potential businesses through capital and strategic advisory. Visit subhkam.com

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