New Delhi [India], March 24: Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its list of the most affordable destinations for spring travel in April and May 2025. From serene beaches to bustling cities, these destinations offer budget-conscious travelers a chance to explore without breaking the bank. Phong Nha, Vietnam, tops the list with an average room rate of just Rs. 2,300 per night, in India, Tirupati is the cheapest destination this spring, making it an ideal choice for those seeking cultural and natural beauty this spring.

Phong Nha, Vietnam (Rs. 2,431 per night), Tirupati, India (Rs.2,952 per night) and Hat Yai, Thailand (Rs. 3,473 per night) is among the top three most budget-friendly travel destinations. These locations offer a rich blend of culture, cuisine, and scenic beauty, making them ideal for a spring getaway.

Matteo Frigerio, Chief Marketing Officer at Agoda, shared, "April and May are peak travel months in Asia, with holidays like Golden Week in Japan and Songkran in Thailand driving demand. But travelers can rest assured--Agoda offers great value on accommodation, flights, and activities, with plenty of affordable destinations proving that budget-friendly travel is still within reach, even during the busiest seasons."

The Cheapest Spring Destinations ranking is based on average room rates in the twenty most popular destinations across nine Asian markets, offering travelers a snapshot of affordable options.

1. Phong Nha, Vietnam (Rs. 2,431)

Known for its breathtaking caves and lush landscapes, Phong Nha is a haven for nature lovers. Visitors can explore the UNESCO-listed Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, home to some of the world's largest caves, or enjoy a tranquil boat ride along the Son River. The area also offers opportunities for hiking, cycling, and immersing in local culture.

2. Tirupati, India (Rs. 2,952)

Tirupati is home to the famous Venkateswara Temple, one of the most visited pilgrimage sites in the world, renowned for its Tirupati laddu, a unique sweet offering with deep cultural and religious significance. Beyond its spiritual appeal, the city offers a rich cultural experience with vibrant festivals, traditional music, and delicious South Indian cuisine. Visitors can also explore nearby attractions like the serene Talakona Waterfalls, the lush Sri Venkateswara National Park, and the historic Chandragiri Fort, adding both natural beauty and historical depth to their journey.

3. Hat Yai, Thailand (Rs. 3,473)

Hat Yai ranked top in Agoda's Cheapest Christmas Destinations rank and holds on to a podium place in the traditionally popular spring months in which Thailand celebrates Songkran and other holidays. Hat Yai is known for its many markets and tasty street food, and the city also serves as a gateway to nearby beaches and islands, making it a versatile destination for spring.

4. Padang, Indonesia (Rs. 3,473)

Famous for its culinary heritage, Padang is a paradise for food enthusiasts, offering iconic dishes like Rendang and Sate Padang. Visitors can also explore its stunning beaches, such as Air Manis Beach, or take a short trip to the Mentawai Islands for surfing and snorkeling. The city's rich history and cultural landmarks add to its charm.

5. Bacolod, Philippines (Rs. 3,994)

Known as the "City of Smiles", Bacolod offers a warm welcome and a laid-back vibe. Travelers can explore historical landmarks like The Ruins, a grand mansion from the early 1900s, or enjoy the city's mouthwatering food scene, including its famous chicken inasal. Bacolod's friendly locals and colorful festivals make it a delightful spring destination.

6. Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia (Rs. 4,168)

A coastal gem, Kuala Terengganu boasts beautiful beaches, traditional crafts, and lively markets. Visitors can explore the city's iconic Crystal Mosque or take a boat ride to the nearby Redang Island for snorkeling and diving. The city's rich cultural heritage, including its batik-making traditions, offers a unique experience for travelers.

7. Gimpo, South Korea (Rs. 5,731)

Located near Seoul, Gimpo offers a quieter alternative with scenic parks and cultural sites. Visitors can enjoy a look around the National Aviation Museum or explore the Gimpo Sculpture Park. The city's beautiful natural scenery including the Munsu Mountain and the Han River makes it an excellent destination for a peaceful appreciation of South Korea's springtime beauty and cherry blossoms.

8. Narita, Japan (Rs. 6,165)

Beyond its Tokyo-servicing airport, Narita is a charming city with historic temples and picturesque gardens. Visitors can explore Naritasan Shinshoji Temple, a centuries-old Buddhist temple surrounded by tranquil grounds. Spring travelers can also enjoy cherry blossoms at Naritasan Park and sample local delicacies like unagi (grilled eel).

9. Pingtung, Taiwan (Rs. 6,860)

Pingtung is a gateway to Taiwan's southern beauty, offering beaches, night markets, and a rich cultural heritage. Visitors can explore Kenting National Park, known for its dramatic coastal scenery and outdoor activities. The city's markets and local cuisine provide a taste of Taiwan's unique flavors.

With over 5 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities available, Agoda makes it easy to plan your perfect spring getaway. Visit Agoda.com/deals or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals.

*To create the rank, Agoda analyzed the average room rates of the top twenty destinations per market based on accommodation bookings. Bookings made in January or February 2025 with a check-in date between 1 April and 31 May 2025 were included in the analysis. Prices quoted are average prices, subject to change and cannot be guaranteed.

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 5+ million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

