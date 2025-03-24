Sunny Deol is back, and he’s angrier than ever! After the massive success of Gadar 2, he returns with another action-packed entertainer, Jaat, directed by Gopichandh Malineni. The film’s trailer was unveiled on March 24, and if it reminds you of the high-energy mass entertainers from the Telugu film industry, you wouldn’t be wrong. But given the current audience preferences - aside from religious propaganda films - this seems to be the flavour of the season. Sunny Deol in ‘Jaat’: Makers Reveal Actor’s Striking First-Look Poster From Gopichand Malineni’s Film on His 67th Birthday (View Pic).

What works in the trailer’s favour is how Jaat plays to Sunny Deol’s strengths, bringing back the raw intensity of his Ghayal and Ghatak days, though the visual aesthetic leans heavily towards KGF. His character is essentially a one-man army, taking on a lawless land ruled by ruthless villains. Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, who play the antagonists, make an impression, while the action sequences look slick and impactful.

Watch the Trailer of 'Jaat':

However, a particular background score in the trailer bears a striking resemblance to Anirudh’s composition for Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay - even though Jaat’s music has been composed by Thaman S. ‘Jaat’ Teaser: Sunny Deol Mercilessly Bashes Goons and Reminds Us of His ’90s Movies in Gopichand Malineni’s Action-Packed Film (Watch Video).

Alongside Sunny Deol, Jaat boasts an ensemble cast featuring Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Upendra Limaye, Jagapathi Babu, and Babloo Prithiveeraj. The film is set to hit cinemas on 10 April 2025.

