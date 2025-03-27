VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: SquadStack is redefining customer support with a new addition to its product portfolio: an AI-powered customer support solution that transforms fragmented support operations into a seamless, autonomous ecosystem built for scale.

Built with the modern enterprise in mind, this comprehensive, all-in-one platform, eliminates wait times, reduces costs, and delivers human-like interactions with its Humanoid AI Agent, delivering a 10x superior customer experience while maximizing automation and operational efficiency.

With AI projected to handle 80% of support interactions by 2026, SquadStack aims to help businesses transition from reactive, high-cost support models to proactive, fully-automated engagement.

Built for India, Designed for the Future

The current state of customer support in India has long been a pain point, while customers can order food, book a cab, and make payments instantly, support interactions remain frustratingly slow, inefficient, and disconnected. Recognizing this gap, SquadStack has built a solution specifically tailored for the Indian consumer.

The Humanoid AI Agent understands the nuances of local communication, seamlessly switching between Hindi, English, and even Hinglish, ensuring interactions feel natural and contextually relevant. It doesn't just respond--it understands, learns, and refines interactions, making support smarter with every conversation--without losing the human touch.

By incorporating regional dialects and cultural understanding, SquadStack makes customer service truly intuitive, bridging the gap between automation and human-like interaction in a way that legacy systems and basic chatbots simply cannot.

Why SquadStack is Different

Unlike traditional CX solutions that rely on disconnected tools or voicebots with rigid, scripted responses, SquadStack offers an end-to-end, AI-powered ecosystem where AI, automation, human expertise, and analytics work in perfect harmony. Instead of piecemeal solutions that create inefficiencies, SquadStack's platform ensures seamless coordination across channels, intelligent escalation to human agents, and real-time adaptation to customer needs.

The platform also leverages advanced analytics and voice-of-customer insights to refine customer experiences in real-time. With built-in enterprise-grade security and seamless integrations with CRM and ticketing systems, SquadStack delivers a secure and compliant solution that empowers enterprises to scale their customer support operations efficiently.

Real-World Impact

Early adopters of SquadStack's AI solution have already reported remarkable improvements, including a 90% reduction in wait times, a 30% increase in customer satisfaction scores, and up to 40% cost savings, based on internal performance benchmarking. Tasks that once required coordination across multiple teams and took an entire day can now be completed in under five minutes.

Commenting on the launch, Apurv Agrawal, CEO of SquadStack, said, "Today's average customer can order food, get a date, and book a cab--all in one click. No one wants to wait three days for a query resolution. Our unified AI-driven solution isn't just an upgrade--it's a complete reimagination of support. We're turning cost centers into strategic assets."

By bridging the gap between AI capabilities and human expertise, SquadStack is redefining how enterprises approach customer support. The company is committed to creating an agile, intelligent, and future-ready ecosystem for seamless, outcome-driven customer experiences.

About SquadStack

Launched in 2021, SquadStack began with a simple mission: to revolutionize the traditional telecalling and inside sales model. What started as a focused initiative to enhance outbound sales has evolved into a comprehensive, AI-powered CX platform that seamlessly blends human expertise with advanced automation.

Today, SquadStack stands at the forefront of CX transformation, driving a future where every customer interaction is smart, seamless, and truly human.

