Spanish La Liga leaders Barcelona will be in action this evening as they take on Osasuna at home. The match that was slated to be played on March 9, was postponed before kick-off due to the death of Carles Minarro, Barcelona's first team doctor. The Catalonians have managed 60 points from 27 matches played so far and currently are level on points with arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are second. They have a superior goal difference while also enjoying a game in hand. Opponents Osasuna are winless in their last five matches and also include two defeats. They have dropped to 14th in the league and need to start winning games to secure their future in Spanish top-flight football. Barcelona versus Osasuna will be streamed on the GXR World website from 1:30 AM IST. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Marc Barnal, Marc Casado, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are the players missing out for Barcelona due to injuries. Pau Cubarsi is likely to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Robert Lewandowski is set to lead the attack with Dani Olmo as the playmaker behind him. Frenkie de Jong and Pedri will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Lucas Torro will miss out for Osasuna due to suspension while Bryan Zaragoza is a major doubt for the clash. Sergio Herrera is set to start in goal for the visitors with Alejandro Catena and Jorge Herrando leading the backline. Ante Buldimir plays the lone striker up top with Moi Gomez and Ruben Garcia for support in the final third. Hansi Flick Criticises Scheduling of Barcelona’s Fixtures, Says ‘I Am Unhappy With the Situation’.

When is Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona lock horns with Osasuna in La Liga 2024-25 on Friday, March 27. The Barcelona vs Osasuna match will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna live telecast on any TV channel. For Barcelona vs Osasuna online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Barcelona have quality in their squad and they should secure a routine 2-0 win here. Expect Barcelona to dominate this game and secure a routine win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2025 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).