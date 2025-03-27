Los Angeles, March 27: Andrew Tate is facing serious new allegations after his girlfriend, Bri Stern, accused him of choking her during a violent sexual encounter at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. As per the report, the self-proclaimed misogynist allegedly became increasingly violent when Stern asked him to stop, leading her to nearly lose consciousness. The incident, which occurred earlier this month, reportedly escalated as Stern struggled to break free.

Despite her pleas, Tate ignored her requests, and the assault only stopped after the act concluded. According to a New York Post report, Stern revealed the details of the alleged assault after seeking medical attention for her injuries. Following the violent encounter, she photographed the bruising on her face and later sought care at a hospital in New York, where she was diagnosed with post-concussive symptoms. Andrew Tate, His Brother Tristan Who Are Facing Charges of Sex Assault and Human Trafficking in Romania Depart for US on Private Jet After Court Lifts Travel Ban: Report.

Stern reportedly filed a police report after Tate and his brother Tristan left the country for their check-in with Romanian authorities related to their ongoing criminal case. The couple had reportedly been dating since last June, after meeting in Romania, where Stern was working as a model. Stern’s allegations are not the first to surface against Tate, who has been accused of verbal abuse in their relationship. However, this marks the first time he is accused of physical violence. Andrew Tate Unpaid Tax Case: British Court Rules UK Police Can Seize Millions From Influencer and His Brother Tristan Tate in Tax Dispute.

Reports indicate that Tate's behavior had become increasingly controlling over the months, with Stern claiming that he often made threatening remarks in private messages. Tate, who has been embroiled in a legal battle in Romania for human trafficking and sexual exploitation charges, has denied all accusations against him. Despite the serious allegations, he maintains his innocence, asserting that he is a free man and has not been convicted of any crimes.

