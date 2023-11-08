PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 8: Srijan Realty, the dynamic trailblazer of Eastern India's real estate scene, is rewriting the rules of luxury living. In a world where mediocrity prevails, they are crafting living spaces that redefine opulence and comfort, setting new standards for the industry.

Breaking Barriers and Winning HeartsSrijan Realty's journey is a testament to unwavering quality, technical finesse, and unswerving customer satisfaction. Their commitment to excellence has earned them prestigious titles such as 'Developer of the Year' and 'Real Estate Brand of the Year,' and they're just getting started.

Unveiling the FutureWith 31 completed projects and a whopping 23 ongoing projects, including exciting ventures like Natura, Eternia, Botanica, Solus, Laguna Bay, and more, Srijan Realty continues to redefine the real estate landscape. Get ready for 26 upcoming projects that promise to amaze and inspire.

The Portfolio of DreamsFrom the grandeur of The Royal Ganges, the city's largest riverfront project, to the contemporary allure of Town Square, each project is a masterpiece. Dive into the lush green living of Botanica, experience serenity at Laguna Bay, redefine community living at Greenfield City, and elevate your lifestyle at Solus and Eternia.

Where Innovation Meets BusinessSrijan Realty's portfolio extends beyond residential projects, encompassing groundbreaking commercial ventures like Srijan Ravi Logistics Park, Srijan Industrial Logistics Hub, Intellia--an international standard business park, and Logos--a smart office building. Innovation and sustainability collide in these intelligent spaces.

Town Square: The Epitome of LuxuryTheir latest gem, Town Square, redefines luxury living. Meticulously designed homes, verdant green spaces, and world-class amenities come together to create a haven where families make memories and individuals thrive.

The Royal Ganges: The River And YouThe Royal Ganges is Eastern India's largest riverfront project by Srijan Realty. Nestled along the majestic Ganges, this project offers a lifestyle that blends natural beauty with modern luxury. It is a grandeur like no other.

Botanica: A Testament To Green LivingWith lush gardens, serene water bodies, and eco-friendly design, Botanica is a retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. The project brings nature to your doorstep and redefines the concept of sustainable urban living.

Laguna Bay: A Lifestyle Close To DreamsTheir ongoing luxury project, Laguna Bay, offers a slice of paradise in Kolkata. Overlooking a serene waterbody, this project combines the charm of waterfront living with modern comforts.

Solus: Differential Way Of LivingSrijan's urban project- Solus, boasts contemporary design, top-tier amenities, and a lifestyle that's second to none. It elevates living experiences with spacious interiors and a location that provides easy access to the best of the city.

A Commitment to Social ImpactSrijan Realty believes in giving back. From the Srijan Charitable Hospital, providing accessible healthcare to the underprivileged, to their tree plantation drive for a greener planet, they're committed to social welfare and environmental preservation.

Honoring Our HeroesAs a token of gratitude, Srijan Realty extends an exclusive 2.5% discount on residential projects to defence officials, saluting their unwavering dedication to the nation.

Don't miss the chance to witness the future of real estate:Visit Srijan Realty's website today and step into a world of innovation and luxury.Explore Now - https://www.srijanrealty.com/

About Srijan Realty

For over a decade, Srijan Realty has pioneered the real estate industry in the East, offering a diverse range of projects in categories like residential, commercial, logistics hub, hospitality, and more. With a focus on quality, technical competence, and customer satisfaction, they aim to deliver superior value to customers, team members, business partners, stakeholders, and society. With over 31+ delivered projects, 23 ongoing projects, and 26 upcoming projects, Srijan Realty continues to redefine excellence in the industry. The Royal Ganges is estimated to be a magnificent addition to the city's skyline.

Media Contact

Amit Mishra (Sales Team, Srijan Realty)+91 98833 12551info@srijanrealty.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270483/Srijan_Realty_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)