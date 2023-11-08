England vs Netherlands CWC 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: Netherlands have an outside chance of making it to the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup if they win their remaining two games in the group phase. They take on England first at the MCA Stadium in Pune with 2025 Champions Trophy qualification, the most realistic target, on the line as well for both these countries. The Dutch have defeated Bangladesh and South Africa so far in the campaign but have competed with vigour in almost every game. The squad is improving with each passing game and playing the Champions Trophy will be huge for the Dutch board. Opponents England have endured a nightmare in India with not one thing going right for the defending champions. They are down on confidence which makes this game a level playing field for both the teams. England versus Netherlands will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 2:00 PM IST. Virat Kohli Shares Instagram Story Appreciating Glenn Maxwell's Magnificent Double Century Against Afghanistan, Calls Him A 'Freak'.

Gus Atkinson is all set to return to the playing eleven for England with Mark Wood struggling with a knee injury. Ben Stokes is also likely to be dropped in favour of Harry Brook, who has not featured much despite his potential. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will get some spin on the Pune track and Netherlands have struggled against slow bowlers which keeps them in the hunt.

Shariz Ahmad could be picked by the Netherlands side in place of Saqib Zulfiqar. Max’O Dawd and Wesley Barresi need to make good use of the powerplays to set the foundation for the middle order to capitalize on. Scott Edward has led the team efficiently on the pitch and is also an asset for the team with his batting skills in the midfielder.

When is England vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

England will take on Netherlands in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match for both teams on November 8. The ENG vs NED CWC 2023 match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and it will start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of England vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the ENG vs NED match. Fans can hence watch live telecast of the England vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of the England vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the ENG vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the England vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices). Netherlands will fight well in this battle but England should secure a win here.

