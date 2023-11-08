Patna, November 8: A day after making bizarre remarks on the role women's education in population control in Bihar Assembly, which received widespread condemnation, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday apologised and withdrew his statement. “If I have said something and it is condemned by every section of society then I apologize for that statement and also withdraw it. I want to condemn myself for such a statement,” Kumar said while interacting with media persons in Patna on Wednesday.

Kumar on Tuesday while explaining his population control theory of Bihar, said how the education of women has helped the state to control the population. His explanation turned into an awkward situation for the female legislators during the proceedings. The words were too shocking, said several women legislators. Nitish Kumar Apologises, Withdraws His 'Derogatory' Remarks on Population Control After Backlash (Watch Video).

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Apologises for Remarks on Women

When Kumar was making the shocking statement in the House, some of the legislators sitting behind were laughing. Following his statement, leaders of opposition parties -- Samrat Choudhary, Giriraj Singh, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Nevedita Singh and many others heavily criticized the CM.

BJP Bihar unit in its official tweet said: “No one would see a vulgar leader like Nitish Kumar in the political history of the country. The insects of adult B-grade movies enter the mind of Nitish Babu. The double meaning dialogues of Nitish Kumar should be banned in public places. It looks like he is getting influenced by his alliance partners.”

“How could a person get vulgar and naked like this? He made the obscene statement in Vidhan Sabha and then in Vidhan Parishad. He exposed his own character by doing the post-mortem of men and women relations in Bihar Vidhan Sabha. In the name of women empowerment, he has given strong proof of his worst thinking. He is just a burden on Bihar now,” the BJP Bihar unit said in his official tweet. After Nitish Kumar made the highly derogatory remark in the Bihar Assembly, the National Commission of Women (NCW) condemned it as well and asked for an immediate apology from him. 'Sex Education' in Bihar Assembly: CM Nitish Kumar 'Explains' How Literacy Among Girls Helps Control Population, Netizens React to Viral Video.

While issuing a statement and uploaded on X, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said: “On behalf of every woman in this country, as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, I demand an immediate and unequivocal apology from the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. His crass remarks in the Vidhan Sabha are an affront to the dignity and respect that every woman deserves. Such derogatory and cheap language used during his speech is a dark stain on our society. If a leader can make such comments so openly in a democracy, one can only imagine the horror the state must be enduring under his leadership. We stand firm against such behavior and call for accountability.

