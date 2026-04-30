Business News | SRM AP Introduces AI-Integrated M.Sc. Economics and M.Sc. Psychology Programmes

NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30: The Easwari School of Liberal Arts (ESLA) at SRM University-AP, Amaravati, has launched its M.Sc. Economics and M.Sc. Psychology programmes, both rebuilt for the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Designed for a technology-driven world, these postgraduate programmes equip students with advanced analytical, research, and applied skills through a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary learning, hands-on training, and AI integration. Scholarships and fee concessions of up to 100% are available for eligible candidates, ensuring accessibility for high-achieving students.

Also Read | Keeway V302C Price in India, Features and Specifications.

Speaking at the launch, Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SRM AP, emphasised the growing importance of integrating domain knowledge with emerging technologies. "The future belongs to those who can combine strong domain expertise with AI capabilities. Whether in economics or psychology, understanding the discipline alone is no longer enough students must also be equipped to apply AI tools for analysis, prediction, and decision-making. At SRM AP, we are among the first to bring this level of integration into postgraduate education, preparing students to address real-world challenges and future uncertainties."

Prof. Vishnupad, Dean, Easwari School of Liberal Arts, highlighted the distinct approach of the programmes. "AI is often treated as an add-on in many programmes, but at ESLA, it is deeply interwoven into the curriculum. These programmes are designed such that AI organically complements and enhances disciplinary learning. This is also a significant milestone for us, as these are the first postgraduate programmes offered by the School, reflecting our commitment to innovation in higher education."

Also Read | New Rules From May 1, 2026: From New Banking, PF, and LPG; List of Rule Changes That Will Impact Your Wallet.

The M.Sc. Economics programme combines strong economic theory with AI-driven tools to address complex global challenges. Among the first of its kind in India, it integrates policy frameworks, data science, and computational methods to generate real-world insights. Students can specialise in Finance and Data Science or Development and Policy, with an optional dissertation pathway for those inclined toward research and academia, explained Dr Boddu Srujana, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics.

The M.Sc. Psychology programme is a research-intensive degree designed to meet the growing demand for skilled psychologists in technology-enabled environments. It blends core psychological science with AI-based applications across mental health, organisational, and educational domains. With a focus on experiential learning, the curriculum includes advanced research methods, psychometric assessment, machine learning-assisted analysis, and simulation-based intervention planning. Bridge courses are offered for non-psychology students to ensure foundational readiness, as elucidated Dr Ayesha Parveen Haroon, Assistant Professor and Head, Department of Psychology.

These programmes offer flexible pathways, including 1-year tracks for students with four-year undergraduate degrees and 2-year tracks for those with three-year degrees. Open to graduates from diverse academic backgrounds including B. Tech (CSE and others).

Prof. Y Siva Sankar, Director Admissions, Prof. Vandana Swami, Associate Dean, Easwari School of Liberal Arts, Prof. Parag Jayant Waknis, Professor, Department of Economics, Dr Ubaid Mushtaq, Assistant Professor & Head of the Department, Department of Economics, Pankaj Belwariar, Director Communications, were present during the launch event.

These programmes aim to develop future-ready economists and psychologists who are scientifically grounded, analytically strong, and prepared to contribute meaningfully to research, industry, and society.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)