VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 12: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) proudly announces its significant rise in the prestigious QS University World Rankings by Subject, further solidifying its position as a global leader in higher education.

Also Read | 'Bhaang Pee Ke Aate Hain House Mein': After Spat With Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Alleges CM 'High on Cannabis' (Watch Video).

This year, SRMIST has achieved a remarkable milestone, climbing 88 places to secure the 280th position in Engineering & Technology. The university has also been ranked in 11 subjects--the highest number of subject recognitions in its history. Notably, Mathematics has been included for the first time, placing SRMIST in the 451-500 rank band, underscoring its growing academic depth and excellence.

Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor of SRMIST's comments, "This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our students, faculty, and staff. It inspires us to continuously enhance our pedagogy, research, and learning methodologies, ensuring our academic programs align with global standards and make a meaningful impact on society."

Also Read | 'Targeting Opposition MLAs': AAP Leader Atishi Alleges Bias in Delhi Assembly; Speaker Vijender Gupta Calls Charges 'Political'.

SRMIST's steady ascent in these rankings reflects its unwavering commitment to excellence in education and research. Renowned for its emphasis on innovation, research, and quality teaching, the university provides students with a well-rounded education that integrates theoretical knowledge with practical application. This latest recognition by QS underscores SRMIST's ongoing efforts to cultivate a dynamic academic environment that garners global recognition from both academia and industry.

The QS World University Rankings, conducted by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, assess universities globally based on key criteria, including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, research impact, and international diversity. SRMIST's rise in the rankings reflects its commitment to research excellence, interdisciplinary learning, and international collaborations. The university provides students with access to global experiences, industry partnerships, and leadership development opportunities, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate a rapidly evolving world. With a diverse academic portfolio spanning engineering, medicine, science, arts, and management, SRMIST is also at the forefront of research in emerging fields such as AI, robotics, and renewable energy.

The institution continues to invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure, faculty development, and student support services to sustain its pursuit of academic and professional excellence. This achievement represents a significant milestone in SRMIST's journey toward global recognition in education and research. As the university continues to evolve, it remains committed to fostering intellectual curiosity, innovation, and excellence, equipping students to make meaningful contributions to the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)