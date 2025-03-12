Patna, March 12: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday came under a no-holds-barred attack from the opposition RJD after he engaged in a verbal duel with his predecessor Rabri Devi inside the state legislative council. An unprecedented spat was witnessed between the two septuagenarians after which Rabri Devi staged a walkout and accused the chief minister of having come to the House after consuming "bhang" (cannabis) while her son Tejashwi Yadav, a former deputy CM, demanded the resignation of his ex-boss whom he charged with "gesticulating at female legislators".

Trouble began when Shashi Yadav, an MLC of the CPI(ML), an RJD ally, rose in her chair to submit before the House that she was not satisfied with the government's reply to her question. Kumar, who is also a member of the upper house, reacted, while still seated, with the remark, "The government is doing so much. The earlier governments did nothing." This irked Rabri Devi, the leader of the opposition, who rose to intervene, saying "You claim no work was done before you took over. Please summon the records of that period. You will understand better." ‘Nitish Kumar Consumes Bhaang and Comes to Assembly’: Rabri Devi Slams Bihar CM, Accuses Him of Disrespecting Women With ‘Lewd Gestures’ (Watch Video).

Kumar, who had demonstrated his quick temper before the House earlier this week, sprang to his feet and vehemently began to reiterate his point. Rabri Devi reacted with the taunt, "According to you, women did not even wear clothes before 2005, when you became the chief minister." The allusion was to a faux pas made by the JD(U) president more than once in recent past, while trying to underscore his push for empowering women. Kumar, however, dug in his heels, dismissed the charge by the opposition that he was disrespectful towards women.

"Never before have women got so much of respect as they are getting now," asserted the CM who also twisted the knife by pointing towards Rabri Devi, with the remark, "What did they do for women? Her husband made her the chief minister when he ran into trouble." Notably, Rabri Devi first became the chief minister in 1997 when her husband Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, had to resign, following a CBI charge-sheet in the fodder scam.

The heated exchange caused Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh to rise and appeal to the opposition to let the House run. However, the opposition led by Rabri Devi staged a walkout, even as Kumar continued with a brief monologue, accusing the RJD of having been soft on perpetrators of Hindu-Muslim riots because of caste affinity. He also regretted having tied up with RJD twice and said, "I am back with my old partners (BJP). Now we shall remain together and continue with our good work." Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Targeting Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Legislative Council (Watch Video).

Rabri Devi Alleges Bihar CM ‘High on Cannabis’

#WATCH Patna | Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi says, "Nitish Kumar consumes 'bhaang' and comes to the Assembly. He disrespects the women, including me... He should see the kind of work we did when we were in power... What the people around him say, he speaks… https://t.co/9TrHl3ub3l pic.twitter.com/VYZ48uBYDn — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2025

Speaking to reporters outside the House, Rabri Devi alleged, "Nitish Kumar comes to the assembly under the influence of 'bhang'. He misbehaves with women. Today, he has insulted me for the second time." "He speaks as if he himself was born in 2005, just like his ally Prime Minister Narendra Modi pretends as if he came into this world in 2014. The two leaders should tell us what is meant by women did not wear clothes in the past?" asked the ex-CM, visibly beside herself.

She added, "The CM is sitting on the lap of the BJP which has its moles acting as his confidants. We have staged a walkout and we will boycott the House till Nitish Kumar does not give up insulting women." Shortly afterwards, she was joined by Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, who came to express solidarity with his mother and others who were feeling wronged. A former deputy CM himself, Yadav claimed he felt "pity" for his ex-boss, who was "clearly not normal" in terms of his behaviour in public.

"Nitish ji gesticulates at the 'bindi' my mother wears on her forehead. I have seen him gesticulating in a similar fashion at his own female ministers and legislators. He loses control in the presence of women. He should resign and, maybe, set up an ashram and spend his time giving discourses," Yadav said. The young leader also recounted incidents of Kumar "falling at the feet" of leaders like the PM and local BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and "making ministers in his cabinet literally bump their heads together".

Yadav also claimed the JD(U) supremo could not hold a candle to Lalu Prasad who was "elected to Parliament in 1977 when Nitish ji, despite the wave in favour of Janata Party, lost his assembly election". "Nitish ji has no courage. He cannot speak against BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul who is asking Muslims to stay indoors on Holi. He switches alliances often but he does so not by sacking those from the party he severes ties with, but by resigning himself and then begging for support," Yadav alleged.